The Victory Day fiasco in Moscow

the celebration of victory day in Moscow it was an anticlimax. It actually had a bitter taste of defeat for Vladimir Putin, and that against all expectations. The date that marks the triumph over the Nazis has been used as a piece of nationalist propaganda by the Kremlin since the Second war. With the end of the Soviet Union, Putin always counted on this ephemeris to rescue the glory of the past and revive imperial pride.

But the problems of the war in Ukraine showed, on the contrary, the frivolity of this pretense. Resuming Cold War geopolitics is an ideological mistake that will cost Putin dearly. His initial plan, to militarily occupy the neighbor and install a puppet government, evaporated as his army proved to be outdated, incompetent and unmotivated. Even with high investments and a powerful contingent, its military failed at first, and continues to fail. They are paralyzed and struggling to maintain control in eastern and southern Ukraine. The Russian Air Force to date has not achieved air supremacy in the neighbor. And modern Western weapons, which only now reach the Ukrainians more abundantly and more quickly, are proving to be more and more efficient.

Part of the Russian fiasco is due to the country’s economic and industrial fragility. But mainly it occurs because of the political and organizational heritage of the current government, which still mirrors the Soviet bureaucracy and the anachronistic chain of command set up by the communists. Power is highly centralized, there is no transparency, problems are hidden by officials eager to flatter the powerful. Anyone who points out faults is punished and there is a culture of secrecy. Powerful Defense Minister Sergei Choigu has no military experience and owes his post solely to his closeness to Putin. These shortcomings partly explain the astonishing deaths of more than ten Russian generals.

Western militaries are stunned by the serial failures of Putin’s troops. Weapons are obsolete and soldiers are unprepared for modern technological and asymmetric warfare. Putin renewed nuclear missiles but neglected to professionalize the Armed Forces. He has unprepared recruits and thinks that occupation in the middle of the 20th century can reproduce tactics from the Stalin era. On the home front, it relies on press censorship and dictatorial control of the population. This is in the age of social media.

This retrograde view prevented Putin from seeing in the Ukrainians the legitimate desire to integrate with Europe. Even Russian-speaking Ukrainian politicians from the Donbas who celebrate Victory Day every year and advocate policies aligned with Moscow have taken up arms to defend their country from invaders. This came as a total surprise to the Kremlin apparatchik.

Maintaining control over this industrial region by military force will not be an easy task. Even if Putin brings the war to a halt by permanently occupying this chunk of Ukrainian territory, he will struggle to govern it. Ukrainians have proved that they want a passport for the future. Russian is still looking to the past. Last Monday’s military parade did not celebrate a triumph. It was a melancholy sign of old-fashioned nostalgia.