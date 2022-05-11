TudoAzul offers up to 14 points per dollar spent on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and up to 10 points on other products on Magalu

THE All blue has a promotion offering up to 14 points per dollar spent in the purchase of products in Magalu. The offer, valid until Wednesday (11), offers differentiated accumulation for the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 family cell phones and other items sold and delivered by the retailer.

bonus

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra family phones

14 points per real spent: customers who are members of Clube TudoAzul;

12 points per real: other customers;

Other products

10 points per real: customers who are members of Clube TudoAzul;

8 points per real: other customers.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: only products sold and delivered by Magalu.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) business days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

Access Magalu through the TudoAzul website; Click on the given link; Choose the desired product and complete your purchase.

purchase example

When selecting a product, it is possible to see, at the top of the site, a banner informing about the promotion. However, it is not possible to see how many points will be accumulated with the purchase:

Samsung Galaxy S22 example

Too many products

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is interesting for those who have their eyes on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 or other Magalu products and focus their accumulation of points on TudoAzul, since in the current promotion you can accumulate up to 14 points per real spent.

Thinking about taking advantage? To participate, access Magalu through the TudoAzul website.