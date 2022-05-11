UFRB offers 30 vacancies for specialization in Psychology, Assessment and Health Care – Acorda Cidade

Posted on 05/09/2022 17:05.

The general objective of the course is to provide continuing education, at a specialization level, for psychologists interested in epistemological, theoretical, methodological and practical deepening in the field of assessment and health care.

The Federal University of Recôncavo da Bahia (UFRB) opens enrollment for students to enroll in the Postgraduate Program in Psychology, Assessment and Health Care, at a specialization level, to be taught at the Health Sciences Center (CCS), in Santo Antônio de Jesus, in the second academic semester of 2022.

Interested parties can register until May 17, at https://ufrb.edu.br/ccs/especializacao-em-psicologia-avaliacao-e-atencao-a-saude.

The target audience is psychologist professionals who are interested in the areas of assessment and health care, who are holders of a duly registered Diploma (or Certificate of Completion of the Undergraduate Course in Psychology), provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education. (MEC).

The 30 vacancies of the selection process are divided between broad competition and quota holders, of which three vacancies may be occupied by Technical-Administrative Servants of the Effective Staff of UFRB; six vacancies may be allocated to self-declared Black candidates, two vacancies to Persons with Disabilities; and five vacancies for Indigenous, Quilombolas and Transgender people.

Selection

The first stage of the selection process consists of an Objective Test of Specific Knowledge in Psychology, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, consisting of 10 (ten) objective multiple-choice questions and to be applied on May 30th. For candidates approved in the first stage, the next stage is the Delivery of the Written Memorial, on June 6th. The second stage of the selection, Memorial and Interview, of qualifying and eliminatory nature (only for those approved in Stage 1), takes place from June 14 to July 1.

Selection Notice 01/2022.

More at https://ufrb.edu.br/ccs/especializacao-em-psicologia-avaliacao-e-atencao-a-saude.

