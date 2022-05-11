Ukraine: 3,000 dead due to lack of treatment for diseases, says WHO | World

Jenni Smith 59 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Ukraine: 3,000 dead due to lack of treatment for diseases, says WHO | World 0 Views

Teams tend to the wounded at Okhmadyt Hospital in Kiev
reproduction

Teams tend to the wounded at Okhmadyt Hospital in Kiev

This Tuesday (10), the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, said that there are at least 3,000 people dead in Ukraine due to lack of access to treatments for chronic diseases.

According to Kluge, so far, about 200 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine have been recorded. As a result, there are few operating hospitals in the country. The statement was given during a meeting attended by 53 representatives of WHO member states.

According to the European head of the organization, 40% of families have at least one member who needs chronic treatment and cannot find it, “resulting in an estimated at least 3,000 preventable premature deaths”. The cases are of diseases such as HIV and cancer.

Last week, WHO officials discussed the possibility of closing the organization’s office in Moscow, Russia. The information is from the international news agency Reuters.

Russia has expressed opposition to the measure. According to the Russian representative at the meeting, Andrey Plutnitsky, the WHO was politicizing cooperation in the field of health.

Get in on
Last Second channel on Telegram

and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Fátima Bernardes interrupts program and reveals health problem: “Taking medicine”

Fátima Bernardes interrupts the live program on Globo and rebuts a comment from a follower …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved