Ukraine wants to retake territories lost to Russia, says Kiev | World

Reproduction/Twitter – 04.17.2022 Azovstal steel complex in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Chancellor Dmytro Kuleba told the Financial Times that after receiving help from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, the country has expanded its objectives in the war and is now seeking to expel Russian forces from Ukraine. the entire Ukrainian territory.

While he did not name the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, nor the eastern regions controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since the same year, the statements indicate that Kiev has ambitions to retake these areas.

Kuleba said that “the image of victory is an evolving concept”.

“In the first months of the war, victory for us looked like the withdrawal of Russian forces to the positions they held before 24 February and payment for the damage inflicted,” he said.

said Kuleba in the interview.

“Now, if we are strong enough on the military front and win the Battle of Donbass, which will be crucial for the next dynamic of the war, then it is clear that victory for us will be the liberation of the rest of our territories.”

This was the first time that Ukraine cited the ambition to retake territories lost in 2014, over which it has never ceased to claim sovereignty.

This goal makes a negotiated exit even further away. Russia, like most of the country’s population, considers Crimea an integral part of its territory, while Kiev continues to claim sovereignty over it. Analysts understand that no Russian government will cede the peninsula.

In the rebel-held regions of Donbass, the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, a large part of the population has Russian passports, delivered in recent years. Moscow accuses Ukraine of oppressing the people in these regions and repeatedly says that one of its goals in the war is to protect them.

In a videoconference conversation with Chatam House, an independent policy institute in London, four days ago, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky cited only the ambition for Russia to return territories seized after February 24, when it began to invasion.

Despite the comments, Kuleba acknowledged that the bloodshed and destruction could be very high, and Ukraine may have to negotiate a deal. In that case, Kiev would like to “reach the inevitable moment with the strongest possible cards,” he said.

In recent weeks, after the discovery of strong evidence of war crimes in Bucha, near Kiev, and the increase in Western military aid to Ukraine, negotiations have cooled down, and possible agendas for agreement between the parties are no longer mentioned.

In the interview, Kuleba again asked for more weapons from the West, and demanded regular deliveries. The minister said Ukraine wanted a permanent “mechanism” to coordinate weapons pledges and deliveries, and mentioned the need for artillery, including howitzers, as well as multiple-launch rocket systems that were not provided.

According to the Financial Times, the minister said he was convinced that Ukraine’s allies would support the country to the end, including expelling Russia from Donbass and Crimea, because Moscow’s aggression renewed the alliance between Western powers.

“[A resistência da Ucrânia] brought the US and the EU back together again”

he stated. “They already feel that our victory will also be their victory and that’s why I believe they will support us.”

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.