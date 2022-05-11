Viçosa: 3rd and 4th dose against Covid will be applied this week in a new location

The Primary Care Sector in Immunizations, of the Municipal Secretary of Health, of the Prefecture of Viçosa, discloses the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, for the period from 10 to 13 May. Vaccination will take place at the City Hall Sports Complex (Old AEV), only on foot.

THIRD DOSE (booster dose)

Tuesday, 10th, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, there will be a recap for all people aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose more than 4 months ago.

Pregnant women and postpartum women who have not yet received the Booster Dose (third dose), should go to the Vaccination Room of the Central ESF (Family Health Strategy) next Friday (05/13/22).

It is important that the person respects the vaccination day according to the age established in the call, as it is divided according to the number of people that the sector can efficiently vaccinate per day.

The family that has a bedridden elderly person should contact the UBS in their neighborhood to schedule the vaccination at home.

Mandatory documents: vaccine card with the other doses of Covid, CPF or SUS Card.

FOURTH DOSE (second booster dose)

Tuesday, 10th, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, there will be a recap for all people aged 70 and over vaccinated with the booster dose (third dose) for more than 4 months.

Wednesday, 11 from 7:30 am to 12 pm, doses will be applied to all persons aged 68 and over vaccinated with the booster dose (third dose) until 01/10/22.

On Thursday, 12, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, doses will be applied to all people aged 66 and over vaccinated with the booster dose (third dose) until 01/11/22.

On Friday, 13 from 7:30 am to 12 pm, doses will be applied to all persons aged 64 and over vaccinated with the booster dose (third dose) until 01/12/22.

Mandatory documents: vaccine card with the other doses of Covid, CPF or SUS Card.