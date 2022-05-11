We want free and fair elections in Brazil, says US Undersecretary of State

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

From BBC News Brazil in Washington

7 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Right-wing militants call for a military coup on Avenida Paulista during September 7 demonstrations

As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again casts doubt on the electoral process, suggesting that the military should oversee the counting of votes for the 2022 presidential election, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in a statement. exclusive interview with BBC News Brasil that, in Brazil, “what needs to happen are free and fair elections, using the institutional structures that have served you (Brazilians) well in the past”.

Nuland, responsible for political affairs in the American diplomacy commanded by Antony Blinken, was in Brazil a few weeks ago, together with a high-level American delegation. The diplomats of the two countries discussed, among other topics, cooperation in the area of ​​defense and agriculture.

On the occasion, the Americans once again expressed “confidence in Brazilian democracy”. According to Nuland, however, she warned the government and opposition about the risk of Russian interference in this year’s elections.

Candidate for reelection and in second place in the polls, Bolsonaro has made a series of comments about alleged weaknesses of electronic voting machines, without presenting evidence, and has attacked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which is conducting the process.

Last week, the Reuters news agency reported that, in July 2021, the director of the American intelligence agency, the CIA, William Burns, would have warned Bolsonaro’s direct advisers that the president, who at that time was already raising doubts about the smoothness of the electoral process, it should stop questioning the integrity of the country’s elections.

Both Bolsonaro and General Augusto Heleno, head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), who would have been present at the conversation, deny that it took place.

Credit, Disclosure / State Department photo caption, Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State

Asked what the US would do in the event of a coup attempt in the country, Nuland said: “We want free and fair elections in countries around the world and particularly in democracies. We judge the legitimacy of those who claim to be elected based on if the election was free and fair and if the observers, internal and external, agree with that. So, we want to see, for the Brazilian people, free and fair elections in Brazil”.

By citing outside observers, Nuland indirectly touches on yet another sensitive point in the current Brazilian political debate. After the TSE sent dozens of invitations to foreign institutions to follow the election, in October, the Itamaraty complained about the invitation to the European Union, and the TSE had to back off. Bolsonaro also launched public criticism of the presence of observers, who have followed Brazilian elections since at least 1994.

Brazil and the US are undergoing a “recalibration” of their relations, after the discomfort caused in the Americans by the Brazilian president’s visit to Moscow in February, days before Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Among Brazilian diplomats, there is an expectation that Bolsonaro and Biden will speak for the first time in person in Los Angeles (USA), in June, during the Summit of the Americas.

Read the main excerpts from the interview below, edited for brevity and clarity.

BBC News Brazil – The US has recently changed its tone towards Russia: it talks about ‘weakening’ the country, it sends top officials and parliamentarians (such as the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi) to Kiev, it is training Ukrainian soldiers. Is there not a risk that this new stance will contribute to Putin’s speech that this is a war of the West against Russia and increase the chances of a nuclear war? What is there for the US to gain from this new approach?

Victoria Nuland – I would say that our tone towards Russia is a direct response to the fact that Putin and his military invaded Ukraine and the cruel aggression they are perpetrating in the country, including the types of war crimes we have seen in Bucha and Kramatorsk etc. And the United States, along with Brazil and many other countries, 141 countries, went to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and said ‘no’ to Russia’s aggression.

So we have to call things by their names, and this is not just a cruel war against Ukraine, but a violation of all the principles of the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. We are defending the rule of law, the global rules that have led to peace and security for so many years and that Russia is now flagrantly violating.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Biden and Putin met in Geneva in mid-2021, in a meeting that lasted less than expected and did not prevent the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

BBC News Brazil – Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, favorite to win the 2022 election according to election polls, gave a recent interview to Time magazine in which he criticizes US President Joe Biden for not have boarded in a plane to Moscow to try to dissuade Russian leader Vladimir Putin from the war. How does the US take this criticism?

Nuland – Well, first of all, President Biden spoke to President Putin two, three, four times before this war, arguing with him. As you may remember, the US discovered these war plans at the end of October and started alerting the world in November, December, January, February that Putin had these plans.

And during that time, President Biden has worked very hard to try to convince President Putin not to go to war, and to instead go down a diplomatic path, work with us, work with NATO allies (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), work with Ukraine, to negotiate any concerns he had about Russian security views in Ukraine. And we offer to help. We had a round of conversations.

We submitted a ten page proposal looking at all sorts of things like (Russian) concerns about Western weapons, etc. But instead of coming to the diplomatic table, President Putin has chosen to invade and invade in a very, very bloody way. So we don’t believe he’s listening to anyone.

BBC News Brazil – Brazilian President Bolsonaro recently suggested to the Turkish government a joint mission to Moscow to participate in negotiations to end the war. Would the US say this attempt is welcome?

Nuland – We have no problem with any global leader trying to convince Putin to end this war. And many have already tried. President Putin is not listening. That is the problem. So it becomes a matter of whether, if going to Moscow you’re not very careful, you seem to be supporting Putin’s war, especially since he hasn’t shown any evidence of a change of heart with recent phone calls and visits.

BBC News Brazil – About a week before the start of the war in Ukraine, two great Latin American leaders, the presidents of Angentina and Brazil, went to Moscow to meet with Putin. What does this say about US relations with these countries in the region?

Nuland – We knew these visits would happen. We urge both Brazil and Argentina to give Putin the same message that President Biden was sending him and Russian officials at all levels, publicly and privately, that this war would be a disaster, not just for Ukraine, but for Russia, for Putin’s leadership and for its economy and military position. And our understanding is that on both visits, both leaders tried to reason with Putin, but he wasn’t listening. So that’s the problem, Putin is not listening to anyone.

BBC News Brasil – We will have presidential elections this year in Brazil. Does the US have any concerns or reason to believe that the Russians will try to interfere or meddle in the process?

Nuland – Obviously, we have concerns. We’ve seen Russia meddle in elections around the world, including in the United States and Latin America. Therefore, on my recent visit to Brazil, I urged the government to be extremely vigilant, and the opposition as well, to ensure that outside forces are not manipulating their electoral environment in any way. This needs to be an election by Brazilians for Brazilians, about their own future.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, As with Trump 2020 in the US, President Bolsonaro is casting doubt on the electoral process in Brazil ahead of the election.

BBC News Brasil – As happened in 2020 in the US, Bolsonaro is casting doubt on the electoral process in Brazil beforehand, demanding the participation of the Army in the counting of votes and saying that he may not recognize the results. How does the US view this kind of statement?

Nuland – We believe that Brazil has one of the strongest electoral systems in Latin America. You have strong institutions, strong safeguards, a strong legal foundation. So what needs to happen is free and fair elections, using your institutional structures that have served you well in the past. We have confidence in your electoral system. Brazilians also need to have confidence.

BBC News Brasil – What would the US do if any attempt to subvert the electoral results happened in the country?

Nuland – We want free and fair elections in countries around the world and particularly in democracies. We judge the legitimacy of those who claim to be elected on the basis of whether the election was free and fair and whether observers, internal and external, agree with that. So, we want to see, for the Brazilian people, free and fair elections in Brazil. You have a long tradition in this. And that’s the most important thing to keep Brazil’s strength going forward.

BBC News Brazil – Fertilizers are a critical supply for food production and Brazil faces a shortage of the product, mainly imported from Russia. Would the US support the creation of a safe corridor or a safe-conduct for Russian ships carrying fertilizers to Brazil, as the Brazilian president recently asked the director of the World Trade Organization?

Nuland – The fact that there is a global shortage of fertilizers – and a shortage in Brazil – is a direct result of Putin’s decision to launch this war. As I understand it, the only thing preventing Russian fertilizer from reaching the market is the war that Putin has launched.

So what the United States is trying to do is work with countries like Brazil. And Secretary Blinken will have a meeting, to which Brazil is invited, in a few weeks on food, safety and fertilizers, etc., to help countries like Brazil that need fertilizers. And then with fertilizers, we can help feed the world, because we also have a lot of food insecure countries that rely on grain from Ukraine.

When I was in Brazil, we worked on a US Department of Agriculture project to see how you use fertilizers on (Brazilian) crops. We are trying to increase fertilizer production in the US.

We’re working with Canada and other countries that can help, to speed this up, so that you have a very strong crop, so you can feed yourself and your usual export partners, but also help feed the world, (for the Brazil) to be generous with food, as it has been with oil, with the increase in Brazilian oil production at this time of need for the world.