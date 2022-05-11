What happens to the body when you eat ultra-processed foods | nutrition

The more based on in natura foods, such as fruits and vegetables, and minimally processed, the better the diet. But modern life and the search for the practicality promised by ultra-processed products contribute to the increase in the consumption of these products. A clear example of this relationship is that, during the pandemic, an increase in the presence of ultra-processed foods in the diet of Brazilians was noticed. Even athletes and exercisers turn to industrialized products that promise to be fitness, such as shakes and cereal bars. THE I Athlete talked with the doctor of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Regional Metabology São Paulo (Sbem-SP) Maria Edna de Melo and with the nutritionist of Nupens Maria Alvim to understand what happens in the body when you eat ultra-processed foods.

1 of 3 While fresh and minimally processed foods offer more macro and micronutrients, ultra-processed foods are rich in chemical additives, sodium, sugar and fat — Photo: Istock Getty Images While fresh and minimally processed foods offer more macro and micronutrients, ultra-processed foods are rich in chemical additives, sodium, sugar and fat — Photo: Istock Getty Images

PhD in Sciences, in the area of ​​Endocrinology from USP, Maria Edna de Melo comments that the studies that are known about the effects of ultra-processed foods consider population data and relate their consumption to the risks of obesity, cancer, diabetes and other chronic non-communicable diseases. which are among the leading causes of death in the world.

– As studies on ultra-processed foods began to be carried out seven years ago and there is only one randomized clinical trial, it is difficult to talk about what happens in the body based on the literature. But it is possible to make an analogy as if we were machines. If food is fuel and that fuel is not good, it’s like putting bad gas in your car. If you do this too long, the engine will be damaged. The same goes with food. The person gains weight and the body is metabolically dysregulated, which is more difficult to treat. Obesity is easier to prevent than to treat because hunger is greater once the disease sets in. The person loses this fine regulation and ends up having much more difficulty in consuming less and resisting temptations – says the endocrinologist.

The endocrinologist says that there is a clinical trial that showed that these industrialized products can promote weight gain. The study was carried out over four weeks and subjected the participants, alternately, to diets with in natura or minimally processed foods and based on ultra-processed foods. In the two weeks of consuming the ultra-processed foods, the volunteers gained, on average, more than 900 grams. When consuming natural or little processed foods, they had an average reduction of 900 grams in the same time interval. the 20 participants stayed in a clinic for four weeks. The diets were equivalent in terms of calories, macronutrients, sugar, sodium and fiber, differing only in the degree of food processing.

– When they consumed only ultra-processed foods, they made everything worse. Participants gained weight, increased serum levels of fat and blood sugar, showed an increase in blood pressure and worsened in all metrics that are markers of healthy eating – comments the nutritionist, adding that in Brazil, 20% of the population who consume less ultra-processed foods can achieve the goals of carbohydrate, sugar, fat, sodium, fiber and potassium indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to reduce obesity and chronic diseases simply by eating healthier foods.

What happens when you eat ultra-processed foods?

2 of 3 Due to their high palatability, it is difficult to control the consumption of ultra-processed foods, which are very caloric and corrupt the regulation of energy balance — Photo: iStock Getty Images Due to their high palatability, it is difficult to control the consumption of ultra-processed foods, which are very caloric and corrupt the regulation of energy balance — Photo: iStock Getty Images

Eat more. Because they are highly palatable, their consumption activates areas of the brain responsible for the reward and it is difficult to stop eating;

Increased caloric intake and impaired energy balance regulation;

Higher consumption of sugar, sodium and fat;

Reduction in the consumption of micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals;

Increased fluid retention and bloating sensation;

Weight gain. In the only randomized clinical trial to date, participants gained weight when consuming ultra-processed foods, gaining about 900g in two weeks; so much so that the authors suggest limiting the consumption of these products as a strategy to prevent and treat obesity;

Increased levels of fat and sugar in the blood, with dysregulation of glycemic indices and cholesterol and triglycerides;

Changes in blood pressure, with a tendency to increase the risk of hypertension, especially due to excess sodium in the blood.

Occurrence of metabolic problems, especially if consumption is continued, in large amounts and for a long time;

Obesity risk;

Development of chronic diseases such as:

Diabetes, due to excess sugar and lack of fiber and other important micronutrients; Arterial hypertension; Several types of cancer, especially breast, as shown by studies; Cardiovascular diseases, due to high blood pressure and increased levels of cholesterol and triglycerides;

Increased risk of death from all these causes mentioned above;

Dysregulation of intestinal transit;

Increased risk of depression, as research suggests.

Tips to avoid ultra-processed foods

3 of 3 Plan to go to the market and respect the shopping list to avoid falling into the traps of ultra-processed — Photo: iStock Getty Images Plan to go to the market and respect the shopping list to avoid falling into the traps of ultra-processed — Photo: iStock Getty Images

Remember the maxim: peel more, unpack less. Prefer natural and whole foods. The less processed it is, the better; Make no mistake: ultra-processed products enriched with vitamins or sold with the promise of being healthy, such as cereal bars, can also be harmful to health; Plan to prepare more meals at home. It is understandable that, in the rush of everyday life, it is difficult to cook. That’s why planning, which starts with the supermarket list, is a great ally to achieve this goal; Avoid having ultra-processed foods at home. When you feel like eating something, if you have these products on hand, you run the risk of making this option; When shopping, leave the house with a list and stick to what’s on it. Thus, you avoid being hooked by ultra-processed foods and still buy the right ingredients for the recipes planned for the week; Always bet on a balanced diet. Swapping an ultra-processed for a plate full of carbohydrates and animal protein doesn’t offer all the nutrients you need for your daily life. Include legumes, fruits and vegetables in your diet.

According to endocrinologist Maria Edna de Melo, ultra-processed foods compromise the regulation of energy balance. These are highly palatable and often very caloric options. Not to mention they have low nutritional value. Because of this high palatability, it is difficult to eat a little bit. And as the body tends to save energy, by resorting to these food products sold as being delicious and practical to consume, there is this loss in this regulation.

– These products are not for nourishing. They are sold highlighting features that are very tasty and don’t give a lot of work: just open the package and eat. It is very difficult to control its consumption due to its high palatability and because its consumption ends up reaching pleasure regions. While the hypothalamus regulates the homeostatic appetite, which involves what we need as a source of energy to maintain functions, there is the limbic system, which doesn’t care if it needs that food and makes it not very rational when eating – explains the doctor.

Experts warn that ultra-processed foods are harmful to health. In a recent study, researchers from the Nucleus of Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health (Nupens), from the Faculty of Public Health at the University of São Paulo (FSP/USP), observed a direct relationship between its consumption and increased risk of obesity, including visceral, associated with the development of chronic diseases, among adolescents.

The nutritionist comments that the term ultra-processed was created by researchers at Nupens, in 2009, to define highly refined industrialized products with added dyes, flavorings, emulsifiers, thickeners and other additives that give texture, color and flavor and keep the product longer. , but do not contribute nutrients. Maria Alvim points out that there are two problems when eating ultra-processed foods: the first is the ingestion of these chemical additives, in addition to excess salt, sugar and fat; the other is that you stop eating the healthiest food, which will benefit your body with more fibers, proteins and micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, and instead start consuming something that will be harmful to the body. After all, it is difficult to combine an industrialized frozen lasagna, for example, with a salad.

– Real food is the most culturally appropriate. Our culture involves eating rice, beans, salad, not hamburgers and nuggets. When we eat real food, we socialize much more and are more likely to eat in a nicer environment than when choosing a packaged product or frozen lasagna – observes the nutritionist, adding that the warning about ultra-processed foods is also valid for athletes and physical exercise practitioners: – There is an audience that ends up consuming ultra-processed foods that have the myth of being healthy, diet or light. You need to be careful with protein bars and shakes that have this premise. Sometimes the most practical answer is real food, like natural juice, fruits and nuts.