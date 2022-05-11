WhatsApp: how to use the new message reactions

Recently, WhatsApp announced that it would release to all users the functions of reactions in messages in the chats of the application. The news was even celebrated by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, on Facebook. “WhatsApp reactions are starting to roll in today”, followed by the jewel, heart, laugh with tears, amazement and celebration emojis.

These, by the way, are the emojis available for reaction at the moment, but there are already tests so that any figure can be used in the not-so-distant future.

publicity

Read too!

Reaction stickers appear just below the messages. However, to be able to react on WhatsApp it is necessary for users to ensure that their app is in the most up-to-date version, so open your app store for Android or iOS and see if you don’t need to make any updates.

In addition, reactions, for now, are only available for the mobile version of the platform, that is, it is not possible to react to messages on WhatsApp Web.

How to use reactions on WhatsApp

1 – Make sure the application is in the latest version;

2 – Select the message you want to react to and keep it pressed;

3 – The emojis will appear, choose one of the six options;

Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

4 – The chosen emoji will be apparent in the corner of the message. To remove it, just press the message once more.

WhatsApp greatly increases the file size limit on transfers

In the same week that it launched emoji reactions and started releasing communities in parts of the world (not Brazil), WhatsApp also greatly increased the limit on the size of files for transfer. The messenger now accepts files up to 2GB while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

The increase is considerable considering that, previously, this limit was only 100 MB. The novelty, however, is being rolled out gradually around the world and may take a few days to reach all users. A counter showing the transfer time remaining has also been added.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!