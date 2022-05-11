WhatsApp Web: Users can count on new security screen

THE Whatsapp released in its beta version for desktop a security update indicating which features are protected by end-to-end encryption, being text and voice messages, calls, photos, videos, documents, location and status updates.

Although it is nothing new that the messenger has this type of security, the company has decided to adopt notifications so that users understand that they are also protected when accessing the account through the browser.

In addition, the user can choose to opt-in to receive security notifications. When the option is activated, the person will always receive a message when the code changes. It is worth mentioning that those who access the account from multiple devices will need to check the box on each device to receive notifications.

THE Whatsapp now allows users to voice call in a group with more than 30 people. At first, it is important to make it clear that the novelty is part of one of the recent updates to the application for Android and iOS.

Until then, the maximum capacity for voice calls on the Whatsapp was 8 participants. Now the messenger will allow up to 32 people on a single link.

To release this new functionality, the app also changed the look of the calls to facilitate conversation between app users. First of all, it is worth remembering that the feature is available from iOS version 22.8.80 (for iPhone) and 2.22.8.79 on Android.

The company had already announced new features to facilitate the exchange of voice messages in the application, such as the option to listen to messages outside the conversation window and speed up the speed and audio.

How to make a call with 32 people on Whatsapp?

From now on, check out how to call your group friends at once below:

First, open the Whatsapp; Then join a group conversation; After that, at the top left, tap the phone icon; Select the contacts you want to add to the call. You can only select contacts saved in your phonebook; Finally, tap “Voice call” (phone icon) to start the call. Ready!

Therefore, if you are still unable to perform the procedure, check your app store to see if there is an update available for the Whatsapp.

It is possible that the messenger version is not the latest. However, if you are unable to update WhatsApp the first time, know that it is allowed to make voice calls with up to eight people, as previously informed.

Can I call 32 people from the Calls tab?

First of all, it is important to note that the answer to this question is Yes. The user can make the call to 32 people in the “Calls” tab. So, in practice, just select “New call” and then “New group call”. Finally, indicate the contacts you want to make a group call on WhatsApp.

Does WhatsApp maintain encryption on group calls?

Yes. Like the other actions performed on the messaging platform, group calls with more people also have end-to-end encryption for data protection.