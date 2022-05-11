Who is the Paraguayan prosecutor who investigated PCC murdered on honeymoon

Marcelo Pecci

Credit, Getty Images

A prosecutor investigating organized crime in Paraguay was murdered this Tuesday (10/5) in Colombia, where he was spending his honeymoon.

The information was confirmed by the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, who condemned the crime in a post on Twitter.

“The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia leaves the entire Paraguayan nation in mourning. We condemn this tragic event with the greatest vehemence and redouble our commitment to fight organized crime,” he wrote.

In 2017, Pecci led the so-called “Zootopia” operation, in which the largest structure of the Brazilian criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) in Paraguay was dismantled, with the seizure of 500 kilos of cocaine.

