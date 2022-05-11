Xiaomi 12 arrives in Brazil more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra

The newest Xiaomi 12 was launched in Brazil this Tuesday (May 10) bringing with it powerful specifications, a narrow and compact body, as well as a focus on the camera and a very high price – enough to overcome not only direct competitors but also models that are even more expensive. powerful.

This is Xiaomi’s first launch in Brazil with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip for smartphones today with improvements in performance and power consumption.

Model adopts thin and narrow body with screen with slightly curved sides (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Described as a “top-of-the-line compact and sophisticated size”, Xiaomi highlights the slim 69.9mm body and targets the iPhone 13 as a major competitor, which has a width of 71.5mm (less than 1mm wider) .

The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch display (higher than the iPhone 13) with Full HD resolution, AMOLED technology for ultimate blacks and deep contrast, in addition to a 120 Hz rate for fluid navigation.

For cameras, Xiaomi bets on a 32 MP front sensor and improvements in artificial intelligence for beautification.

At the rear we have three cameras: the main one has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, while it implements a 13 MP sensor for the ultrawide lens and a 5 MP sensor for the macro lens.

Xiaomi 12 arrives in Brazil in Blue and Black colors (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

With a compact 4,500 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 12 has a complete and effective charging system, delivering power up to 65W wired, up to 50W wireless and up to 10W reverse, allowing you to recharge accessories with your smartphone.

The device also has a sound system designed in partnership with Harman / Kardon with support for Dolby Atmos and large liquid cooling system to avoid performance drop during games.

Double the performance for half the price?

Xiaomi 12 price at launch exceeds models of higher categories (Image: Reproduction / Canaltech)

Being sold by DL Eletrônicos, Xiaomi’s official representative in Brazil, the Xiaomi 12 has a suggested price of R$9,499, much higher than the iPhone 13 (sold by Apple for R$7,599), theoretically its main competitor.

The value exceeds even more complete and powerful models sold in the Brazilian market considering values ​​from official stores, such as the iPhone 13 Pro (R$9,176) and Galaxy S22 Ultra in the 512 GB option (R$9,449).

price and availability

Xiaomi 12 can now be purchased on the official website of Xiaomi Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 arrives in Brazil in Black and Blue with a suggested price of R$ 9,499 for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The model can be purchased with cash payment for an 8% discount, with the user paying R$ 8,739.

The question remains: if the Xiaomi 12, one of the cheapest models in the line, arrived in Brazil for this amount, what will be the prices for the Xiaomi 12 Pro and future Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

Xiaomi 12: technical sheet