10 great titles for up to R$150 in the new promotion

The new selection of PS Store offers is now available and features over 670 PS4 and PS5 games, expansions, DLCs and add-on content at up to 70% off. With that in mind, the MeuPlayStation separated ten great titles for less than R$ 150 for you to enjoy on this occasion.

Big names like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Marvel’s Spider-Man are some of the highlights of the time. Remembering that the offer will be available until the day may 25th. Check it out below:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4) — From R$207.90 to R$41.58 Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) — From R$298.90 to R$119.56 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — From R$344.90 to R$137.96 NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 and PS5) — From R$399.50 to R$115.85 Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition (PS4) — From R$199.50 to R$99.75 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition (PS4) — From R$349.90 to R$104.97 Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PS4) — From R$214.90 to R$139.68 Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition (PS4 and PS5) — From R$414.90 to R$103.72 The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) — From R$199.50 to R$79.80 The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (PS4) — From R$249.50 to R$124.75

Check out the full list of the new PS Store promotion

If you want to take a look at the full list, the “Extended Games Session” also features titles from R$ 3.19 on the PS Store – this can be an interesting occasion to expand your library. Check out!