4-meter-long, 180-kilogram stingray caught in Cambodia

Cambodian fishermen caught in the Mekong River a giant stingray measuring four meters long and weighing 180 kilograms, one of the largest freshwater fish in the world.

The freshwater stingray, threatened by overfishing, pollution and the loss of its habitat, is a protected species and was returned to the water after being measured and weighed by scientists from the “Wonders of the Mekong” project. , present on site.

The stingray was accidentally caught last week in the province of Stung Treng (north), after having swallowed a smaller fish caught by the fishermen’s hook.

The Mekong, one of the longest rivers in Asia (4,350 kilometers long), is home to the most important aquatic biodiversity after the Amazon, with over 1,000 species of fish.

It’s full of “hidden and invisible ecosystems,” says Zeb Hogan, an American biologist at the University of Nevada and director of the US-funded “Wonders of Mekong” project.

Vital to the survival of millions of people in Southeast Asia, the Mekong and its wildlife are threatened by dozens of dams built by Beijing in China, Laos and Cambodia on the river and its tributaries.

