AMA performs live this Wednesday on inflammatory bowel diseases

May 11, 2022 at 10:22 am • Last Updated May 11, 2022 at 1:37 pm

The objective is to make the population aware of these diseases during the Purple May; live takes place on the Association’s Instagram

The AMA (American Medical Association) performs this Wednesday (11), at 19 pm on its Instagram page, the Live “Intestinal Inflammatory Diseases”, Purple May. Lectures are open to the general public.

Live will be held on Instagram ama_apm – Photo: Publicity of the Event

In the annual calendar, each month is dedicated to a theme that brings awareness to the population about health and is represented by a color, in this case purple, in this month.

The Live that can be followed on Instagram, on the page @ama_apm will have speakers Auro Nobre and Vitor Loverso.

According to one of the organizers of this live, Auro Nobre, radiologist and

Scientific and cultural director of the AMA, the theme will bring awareness and prevention actions on inflammatory diseases in the intestine. Another focus is to bring the population closer to the Association.

“This is one of the goals of the Medical Association, to increase this contact with the population”, points out Auro.

AMA president and surgeon general Renato Monteiro guarantees that other lives will be held throughout the month to bring prevention and awareness of inflammatory bowel diseases to everyone.