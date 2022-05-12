Amazon launches Echo Show 15, ‘box’ connected with screen, for BRL 1,900 – Link

The Echo Show 15 is designed to be wall-mounted and works in both portrait and landscape orientation.

Amazon launched on Wednesday, 11, its new connected speaker, the Echo Show 15, device with the largest screen ever brought by the company in a device of the type. The famous device with Alexa has gained the air of a family command center, with customized functions for different users and focus on the display, and arrives in Brazil for R$ 1,900.

Focusing on the visual part of the assistant, the Echo Show 15 is like a frame on the wall: with edges imitating a frame, the Full HD 1080p screen is 15.6 inches and has a 5 megapixel camera (MP), the largest ever developed for a branded smart device. The device also allows you to organize applications on the display in a more intuitive way, including the position where the information will be. In this first screen, it is possible to include, for example, a notebook, tasks, calendar and weather forecast.

The change is control: previously, it was possible to select what would go into the main screen, but scrolling information was random and temporary. Now, the Echo Show 15 has a new application tool, which allows you to divide the screen into several blocks, as if it were a scrapbook where the user can have full control to pin, organize and edit what will become apparent.

This is the function of Visual ID, a facial identification through the device’s camera. With this feature, the Echo Show 15 can detect which member of the house is in front of the board and, by recognition, shows the activities and other specific functionality of that user.

Unlike the other devices in the family, the Echo Show 15 is designed to be wall-mounted and works in both portrait and landscape orientation. If the user does not want to drill holes in the wall, the device can even be placed on the table or bench, but it is necessary to purchase the support separately — the piece, which can be fixed or swivel, costs R$ 150 and R$ 200 respectively.

For those who are used to the device, it’s not just the screen that makes the Echo Show 15 different from its predecessors. With the appearance of a frame, the user will not find the big sound outputs characteristic of the line. Amazon implemented the audio output in the body of the device, removing any external structure that might resemble a speaker. If used in portrait position, the Echo can emulate stereo sound.

revamped processor

Amazon also brought a new processor to the Echo 15: the AZ2 Neural Edge. The change was necessary to allow the processing of images in facial recognition on the device itself — the identification information, in this way, stays on the device and does not go to the cloud, guarantees the company.

With this, Amazon claims that no data comes out of the Echo Show 15’s chip and that not even images are recorded. To identify which member of the family, Echo transforms the image into an encoded vector file. Once registered, the vector data is saved and available to the device so that, whenever the pattern is identified by the camera, Alexa can open a personal panel. For capturing images, the viewfinder has a 5-megapixel camera lens.

The whiteboard television with Alexa wants to be the center of the house not only to connect smart devices, but to be the message board of the fridge

Voice recordings, however, still go to cloud storage. According to the company, the process is necessary to identify requests made to Alexa and bring the results to the device.

All collected data, including Echo generated vector code, can be managed and deleted in the device settings.

On sale starting this Wednesday, the Echo Show 15 was announced in September 2021, at an event where Amazon showed devices such as the Astro, a robot with a camera that follows the user around the house. In Brazil, the Echo Show 15 will cost BRL 1,900.

First impressions

It is almost impossible to call the device a “speaker box”. The Echo Show 15 takes on another role indoors by allowing a much more dual interaction — here, the screen with responsive tools actually collaborates with the proposal to have a screen on the device.

That’s because the impression is that the screen in previous devices was not yet the center of the experience. On the Echo Show 10, for example, the focus was on accompanying the user in the video, with an intelligent rotation system. The display, however, was more informative than interactive.

Now the Alexa-enabled whiteboard TV wants to be the hub of the home not just for connecting smart devices, but for the fridge’s bulletin board, the wallpaper calendar, and the living room picture frame — all in one place. of the House. It is necessary, however, to consider that it is a double purchase if the user did not want to place the device directly on the wall: the Echo even stands up a little improvised, but to have security on the device it is even necessary to purchase the support.

Despite the good features, it is still a bit dystopian to have a device capable of recognizing each family member in a few seconds. Facial recognition, which Amazon assures doesn’t send data off the device, can store residents’ “profiles” and display specific settings. It’s as if each member has a workspace.

The camera, of course, can be turned off, but it undoubtedly means a loss in what the device is intended to do. Still, there’s no denying that having a “big brother” inside the house is a little scary and, perhaps, still doesn’t suit all tastes when it comes to connected sound devices in the comfort of home.