Amazon Launches Echo Show 15 Smart Display; worth to buy?

This Wednesday, the 11th, Amazon is officially launching the Echo Show 15 in Brazil, a 15.6-inch smart display, a look that resembles a painting, with a rectangular black frame, a “wildcard” color to blend in with the decor.

One of the most interesting points, in addition to all the technological devices that the device has, is the fact that it can be integrated into the decoration of the environment in horizontal or vertical orientation.

The device arrives in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 1,899, or R$ 1,804, if paid in cash. But is it worth buying the device?

The Gizmodo Brasil newsroom had the opportunity to test it and you can check out our impressions below:

Visual ID

One of the main novelties of the device is the visual identity, which can be configured by the user by saying: “Alexa, learn my face”. From there, Amazon’s virtual assistant will ask the user to put their face in a few different positions, so that it can recognize the user when they pass in front of the camera.

When recognizing by face, Alexa automatically switches profiles and brings all the user’s preferences in one place. A practical example of this feature is: a user can add a note and direct it to another Echo Show 15 user. When this user is detected by the camera, the device will deliver the message passed by the previous user.

Voice

In addition to Visual ID, there is voice recognition that is already traditional on other Alexa devices and can also be performed through the smartphone app. As with voice recognition, upon hearing the user’s voice – which only happens after using the wake word, “Alexa” – the profile is automatically changed to this family member.

Screen

As previously mentioned, the Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with touch sensitivity and anti-glare technology. Which is a hit, considering that the device also offers the possibility to watch series on the Netflix and Prime Video apps, in addition to watching videos on Youtube.

IPS technology allows a good view of all screen elements without the need to be looking directly at the display. In addition, it is possible to adjust the screen brightness manually, if necessary, and also customize the device’s home screen with the widgets that the user wants.

audio system

The device has two 1.6-inch speakers on the back. The audio is not of “professional” quality, not least because it is not intended for that, but it does the job well when playing videos or some songs on the device. People who like to hear better bass frequencies can be bothered, which leaves a little to be desired in this regard and, for the suggested price, it is natural to expect a better quality audio system.

Performance

The company did not give much information about the hardware components, but highlights the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor present in the device. Among the main features of the processor is the fact that it allows computer vision algorithms – technology used in facial recognition – to be executed directly from the device, instead of processing data in the cloud.

Widgets in general run very fast and for the most part the experience with the Echo Show 15 was fluid. There were some moments when the device was not so responsive when using the browser, when it presented slowness and some light crashes. Nothing that compromises the experience with the device, but that certainly ended up bothering.

connections

The Echo SHow 15 has Wi-Fi compatible with 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, bluetooth 5.0 connection., which allows the user to stream their favorite music from their device directly to the smart display, or stream from the Echo Show 15. to an audio playback device via A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Standard) technology.

Widgets and Apps

Widgets are one of the strengths of the Echo Show 15, which seeks to be a really functional and useful device in everyday life. Having easy access to tools for organizing daily tasks is great. In addition, the widgets shown on the home screen present recommendations for voice commands to Alexa, which facilitates the process of learning and remembering the features available on the device.

In addition, you can access Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, TikTok, Bing, Spotify and Amazon Music using the touch screen or voice command.

impressions

ok i already have one Amazon device with Alexa. Why would I need another one with a screen? It may seem like it’s not important, but the screen really makes a big difference, it acts as a visual trigger, since when looking at the device it’s possible to see a shopping list or to-do list, for example. This eliminates the need to keep asking by voice command.

A negative point is that the device, which is intended to be a frame and blend in with the decoration, can only reproduce a gallery of Amazon’s own images, and, if the user wants to reproduce a personal gallery, he will need to connect to Facebook and play an album of your choice as long as it is set to “public”. It is possible to upload a photo from the personal gallery via the Alexa app, but only one photo, a fact that ended up not pleasing.

The device has a price of R$ 1,899 at launch, being 1,804 if payment is made in cash. So, if the user is really interested in the experience of testing the smart display and spending a little extra for it, it’s worth buying the product.