AMMA alleges environmental and health issues for judges not to return to work until 6 pm

The Maranhão Magistrates Association (AMMA) did not like the decision of the new president of the Maranhão Court of Justice (TJMA), judge Paulo Velten, to re-establish the regular opening hours of the Judiciary of Maranhão, and also of service to the public, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm, as of May 16, 2022.

In a letter sent to the head of the Judiciary, asking for the rejection at the request of the OAB-MA for the adoption of normal opening hours, the representative body of judges from Maranhão claimed an increase in electricity expenses – pointing out that “the increase in consumption […] attacks against Social and Environmental Responsibility” -; “dispersion of human resources”; “reduction in the quality of life of civil servants and magistrates”, among others.

Also according to the AMMA, the change does not bring any indication that it could lead to an increase in efficiency or productivity, because, according to the association, “the demand for lawyers or parties in the afternoon shift is very low”.

For the association, the ideal was to keep the schedule from 8 am to 1 pm.

Support

In a speech at the Legislative Assembly, deputy Yglésio Moyses (PSB), supported the measure adopted by Paulo Velten, and harshly criticized the office of AMMA.

“The first reason is the increase in electricity consumption. It is too much misinformation, because the Judiciary has increasingly invested in solar energy”, he highlighted.

The parliamentarian commented on the salary discrepancy between magistrates and other categories that have greater workloads.

“The salary, today, for a judge, a magistrate, is R$ 30 thousand. I have nothing to say about the salary of others, but I have to say that a nursing technician earns a minimum wage to do strenuous 12-hour shifts, and that doesn’t make them worry about their work environment”, he added.