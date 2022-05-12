Android 13: Google launches new system for mobile phones – Link

Google announces Android 13

Google has provided details of the Android 13 this Wednesday, 11th, during Google I/O, the company’s biggest event of the year — in addition, the company showed new devices, such as cell phones, a watch and even a smart glasses. Without so much news this year, the new version of the operating system bets on the continuity of the colorful design, brought in 2021, and on the connection with various smart devices.

Based on pillars like privacy, connection and devices, Android 13 arrives calmer and less noise than the previous generation. In 2021, the introduction of a completely different — and colorful — design was one of the biggest changes to the operating system since inception. Therefore, the idea now is to improve the concepts already presented by Google.

Starting with the customization system, Material You, which will remain basically the same, but with an extra level of color for the user. In addition to being able to customize icons and desktops, the tool will also incorporate colors into the theme used by the cell phone. Thus, the patterns and layout can be almost completely customized by the users.

Another important update is in the optimization of Android for tablets. Since the last operating system release, the company has been trying to improve the experience of users of larger screens, who did not always find the same quality of display contained in the cell phone.

With Android 13, Google hopes to solve size, resolution and access issues for more than 20 select apps for tablets such as YouTube and Google Message. In addition, the company will add a taskbar so that the user can use the multitasking function more quickly.

security and privacy

Regarding security, Google has also taken important steps in Android 13. According to the company, text messages for groups in Message will have end-to-end encryption, technology that allows only those who send and who receives the content can have access to it — the main messaging apps have the tool.

In addition, the company wants to turn its attention to the digital wallet. the renamed Google Wallet (formerly Google Pay) gains security features to make use more convenient and reliable. The company’s intention is for the wallet to have a little bit of everything: means of payment, car keys, boarding passes and hotel room cards. Functions must include some sort of verification and will become available in the months following the release of Android 13.

Also considering the digital wallet, Google wants to warn users when money is tight in the app. Wallet’s integration with location apps such as Google Maps, will be able to cross information and tell the user if the money in the wallet is enough to make the trip, for example. Following the Maps plan, the apps will consider transport tickets, tolls or other fees to be paid to reach the final destination.

The physical security of users also became an item in the operating system update. Depending on the region the user is in, the system will issue an earthquake alert if any abnormal activity is detected in the locality. Using sensors, the cell phone warns of the degree of danger of the earthquake and gives instructions on how to proceed in an emergency. According to the company, the tool is already in use by about 25 countries and should reach more places soon.

Universe of devices

One of the goals for Android in this new release is to make the operating system more integrated with devices other than the smartphone. Google presented, in this proposal, updates to the wearOSfor smart watches, in partnerships that go beyond Samsung, with whom it has worked in recent years.

The biggest example is the brand’s new smart device: the Pixel Watch. Working with Android for watches, the wearable is already born with repackaged Google Store apps for devices such as Spotify, Adidas Running, Deezer and SoundCloud.

But manufacturers that already incorporate the operating system were not left behind either. The intention is that these brands (Samsung, Fossil Group, Montblanc and Mobvoi, for example) can receive the new apps as soon as the update is available.

For the new Galaxy Watch, however, Google reserves a novelty: the company’s voice assistant becomes part of the activities provided by the company on the watch.

Still thinking about different devices, Android 13 wants to make connecting wireless headphones smart. In the new version, devices will be able to recognize the pairing change between one device and another, without having to manually disconnect.

Thus, if the user is listening to music through an application on the tablet and wants to migrate to a call on the phone, the system will recognize the change in use of the devices and automatically direct the headset to the activity. The function is similar to what happens on Apple devices such as AirPods and iPhone.