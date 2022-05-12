Android 13 Tiramisu is revealed with Privacy Menu and more news | Operational systems

Android 13 “Tiramisu” was announced at Google I/O 22 this Wednesday (11). Among the highlights of the new mobile operating system is a privacy menu, end-to-end encryption on group messages and a new RCS protocol. The update should be released by the end of 2022 for smartphones, and the Pixel line devices will be the first to be updated. It is worth remembering that these models are not sold in Brazil. Next, check out the main details of the new Android 13 and the first phones that receive the update.

One of the main features coming to Android 13 is the “Privacy and Security” menu. Located in the “Quick Settings” tab, the tool combines permissions to use the camera, microphone, location and apps in one place. While this isn’t the first time Google has merged two similar sub-menus, this is a prominent change that appears in Android 13’s settings.

In order to save space, the new menu also allows you to check for available security updates. In addition, you will be able to check information from Google Play Protect and even access data from the “Find My Device” feature.

Android 13 will also bring improvements to the phone’s media picker. Now, the system will offer a more secure way to determine the images and videos shared with applications. The Photo Picker API, introduced earlier this year, allows the user to choose the specific files that apps can access. So, with the feature, it will no longer be necessary to grant access permission to all media stored on the smartphone — which is a significant advance in privacy on Android.

The interface even makes it possible to locate photos and clips by date, with preview media from newest to oldest. It is also possible to filter the search by just one file type. The maximum number of selections, by default, is one (1).

Expansion of Material You

Added in Android 12, Material You will receive new layout options and improvements in its functioning in Android 13. With the update of the operating system, the resource will have new styles, which will be available to be applied to the smartphone’s visual adjustments. The alternatives have their own characteristics, with variations in shades of the same color. Thus, it will be possible to leave the smartphone interface entirely in shades of pink or blue, for example.

The themed icon tool is also expected to arrive as part of the Material You expansion. The colors will be linked to the Android palette, based on the style chosen for the cell phone. In addition, the app icons displayed on the home screen will be the same shade as the selected background color.

End-to-end encryption on group messages exchanged via Google RCS

With the help of cellphone manufacturers, Google developed a new messaging protocol called “RCS”. From there, you can share high-quality photos, see when a message is being typed, and improve the group chat experience with end-to-end encryption. Currently, according to the company, more than 500 million users already have RCS enabled.

It is worth mentioning that private messages, which only happen with one other person, are already protected by end-to-end encryption by Google Chat. The feature, however, should be extended to groups later this year, when protection becomes available in open beta.

App Languages ​​(Panlingual)

Another new feature of Android 13 is that users will be able to select specific languages ​​for each of the apps installed on their smartphone, instead of applying the same language for the entire operating system. It will be possible, for example, to use your bank’s app in Portuguese, and social networks in English. The adjustment can be controlled in the individual settings of each application, from the new option “Application languages”, located in the “Languages ​​and input” settings.

New functions will also be added to Google Wallet with Android 13. Now, the app will standardize the way users save and access important items, such as credit cards, plane tickets, student card and vaccination card. It is also worth mentioning that Google is working with companies and governments to make the presentation of certain documents via Google Wallet official, such as office badges, driver’s license and ID.

Devices that will receive the OS update

Google Pixel 6 Pro;

Google Pixel 6;

Google Pixel 5a;

Google Pixel 5;

Google Pixel 4a 5G;

Google Pixel 4a;

Google Pixel 4XL;

Google Pixel phones, which are not sold in Brazil, are usually the first devices to receive the Android update. After the launch, models from other brands that are in national territory also undergo the update. These models do not yet have dates to receive Android 13.

With information from Android Police, Google i/O 22.

