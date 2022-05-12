Apple dumps iPod after 20 years: ‘while supplies last’ | Electronics

The iPod is coming to an end after 20 years. Earlier this afternoon, Apple said it will keep selling the music player only while supplies last. In practice, this means that the company stopped producing a device that was the dream of consumption of many people over time. The company declared that the iPod revolutionized the music industry, but that nowadays there are more interesting ways to enjoy tracks, albums and artists.

According to Apple, users find Apple Music on devices such as the iPhone SE 2022, touted as the company’s “cheapest”, in addition to being able to listen to music on the Apple Watch and HomePod speaker, which is not for sale. in Brazil. Even the iPad is suitable for enjoying this type of entertainment.

The line currently consists only of the iPod Touch, which will continue to be sold while supplies last. However, it is no longer found on Apple’s website for the Brazilian market. The “buy” button takes you to an error page. It is usually offered in blue, silver, space grey, gold, pink and red.

Today, the iPod spirit lives on. We’ve built an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to Apple Watch, HomePod Mini, Mac, iPad and Apple TV. — Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing

The name iPod first came about in 2001, as Apple’s answer to the success of MP3 players that became popular in the 1990s. Since then, the apple company has improved the music player and released popular models like iPod Mini, iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle and the latest iPod Touch, which reached the seventh and final generation in 2019.