Baby hospitalized for respiratory problem gets swollen arm at Santa Casa

Family of a 2-month-old baby suspects a possible error during care provided by the nursing team at Santa Casa de Campo Grande. The child was admitted to the hospital to treat a respiratory problem, but ended up with a swollen hand due to a poorly placed access.

According to the child’s aunt, Thalyne Geovana, 23, the boy has bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that affects the transport of air to the lungs. In the late afternoon of last Saturday (7), the family took him to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) Vila Almeida, where he spent the night and, due to the severity, he was sent to Santa Casa the next day.

On Monday (9), already admitted to the hospital, the boy began to cry a lot. The mother called the nurse to assess what was happening and the professional chose to wash the child’s nose, understanding that it was a nasal congestion. But even after the procedure, the baby continued to cry.

Thalyne explained that, only during the shift change, yesterday morning (10), the team that took over the shift realized that the child’s arm was poorly positioned, which caused swelling and infiltration in the child’s arm.

“My nephew had a swollen arm and one of his little fingers was already black,” said the aunt.

The team immediately started treating the baby’s arm with a compress and ointment, which helped to alleviate the problem.

Disgusted with the situation, Thalyne sought out the hospital’s social assistance, which confirmed the error. “The assistant said not to transfer my nephew and that Santa Casa will give him all the necessary support,” she said.

Thalyne also filed a complaint with the hospital’s SAC (Customer Service).

“My nephew is only two months old, he doesn’t know how to speak. The team had to have reviewed it and tried to find out why he was crying. It’s unfortunate, he’s premature. He deserved better treatment”, concludes the woman.

In a note, Santa Casa de Campo Grande reported that an investigation was opened by the Hospital’s Patient Safety Center to understand the fact, “since the child came with access to the UPA”.

“The family has already received the reception from our Customer Service (SAC) and Social Assistance. We do not have a deadline for the end of the investigation, as all the procedures carried out from the moment the patient enters the institution will be verified, so We cannot comment on what may have caused the swelling in the child’s arm at the moment,” added the hospital’s spokesperson.