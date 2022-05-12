Bolsonaro lies when he says that Brazil ‘is one of the countries where the price of things has gone up the least’; see the numbers

President Jair Bolsonaro repeated, this Wednesday 10th, the attempt to outsource responsibility for rampant inflation in Brazil. He addressed the matter when talking to supporters in the playpen of Palácio da Alvorada, after the IBGE released the IPCA for April.

In the list of culprits for the increase in prices, in Bolsonaro’s assessment, are the governors and mayors who adopted measures to contain the advance of Covid-19 in the most acute moments of the pandemic.

“The most important thing is the cost of living worldwide. Food, fuel, I speak rent too. Everything went up in price. Brazil was one of the countries where the price of things rose the least“, claimed the former captain. “The crisis is all over the world. Is it expensive here in Brazil? It is. Now, some accuse me unfairly. Why is that there? Do you remember the ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’? So, whoever told you to stay at home is responsible for that.”

The IPCA, considered the official instrument for measuring the index, closed April at 1.06%, after a rise of 1.62% in March. This is the biggest change for a month of April in 26 years (in 1996, it reached 1.26%). In 2022, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.29%. In 12 months, the accumulated is 12.12%, the highest level for the period of one year since October 2003, when it reached 13.98%.

By saying that Brazil would be one of the countries that least suffer from inflation, Bolsonaro again misinforms the population. A survey by Trading Economics, a platform that gathers and analyzes official data from almost 200 countries, shows that Brazilian inflation is the fourth highest among the G20 nations and the sixth in the American continent.

In the G20, only Turkey is in a worse situation than Brazil, whose inflation in 12 months reaches 66.97%, Argentina (55.1%) and Russia (16.7%). The fifth place on the list is the Netherlands, whose 12-month inflation rate, already updated in April, is 9.7%.

When analyzing only the American continent, the ranking shows that the highest inflation is in Venezuela, with a cumulative 12-month rate of 222%. Behind come Suriname (61.5%, with data updated in January), Argentina (55.1% up to March), Haiti (23.95% up to January) and Cuba (23.3% up to January). In sixth place comes Brazil, followed by Paraguay (11.8%, already updated in April).

See the inflation rates among G20 countries:

Source: Trading Economics