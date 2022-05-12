Call of Duty Warzone: Godzilla and Kong arrived in the game; see presentation trailer

Mode with the giants of cinema will be available until the 25th of May

Call of Duty Warzone has just received the most famous giant monsters in cinemas, Godzilla and kongthe characters arrive in the game at the event Operation Monarch and is now available in-game on platforms from Sony, Microsoft and not PRAÇA. Interested parties will be able to enjoy the giant monsters until May 25th.

The way Intel from Operation Monarch present in the event brings games that use the rules of the resurgencewhere the goal is to be the last team alive on the island of Warzonethe mode supports up to 60 players and its special “detail” is the presence of Godzilla and kong during the match, bringing new challenges to the matches.

Check out the trailer below Operation Monarch.

Check below for more details of the new event shared by Daniel Noel gives Activation.

Intel Monarch Mode of Operation

On the ground, players will find Monarch Intel in supply crates, special items, and fallen enemies. Monarch Intel serves to charge a special gauge that will unlock items such as Killstreaks and Loadout Drops, as well as a unique and powerful reward, Titan Killstreak, for fully charging the resource.

Operators should keep an eye on Kong and Godzilla as they gather i{image}information and eliminate enemies. You earn extra Monarch Intel rewards for dealing damage to any Titan.

Kong and Godzilla can become enraged and attack either at the start of an Operation Monarch match or at any other time. This is known as Titan Frenzy. After receiving an alert from Titan Frenzy, an operator will have two options: retreat strategically or try to suppress them by dealing damage directly.

The squad that deals the most damage to Kong or Godzilla during a Titan Frenzy will receive the special SCREAM device from Monarch The runners-up will also earn Monarch Intel to count towards their special intel meter, whose final reward is the Device SCREAM

The Titanic Device SCREAM (Titan Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Module) is a prototype developed by Monarch that allows communication between humans and ancient creatures.

In Operation Monarch, the SCREAM Device is a Killstreak that gives the user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s Ground Punch and Stone Throw.

You will experience the way Operation Monarch? Did you like the choice of Godzilla and kong to appear at this event? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: PlayStation Blog