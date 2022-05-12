“Call Of Duty: Warzone”: King Kong and Godzilla Free and Limited Time

THE Operation Monarchan event that brings Godzilla and King Kong for the free battle royale “Call of Duty: Warzone” officially starts this Wednesday, May 11. And to celebrate the arrival of the event, Activision has released yet another trailer featuring the monsters, skins and map details added exclusively for the epic battle.

The event will have a limited time and will run until May 25th. Players will be able to participate in matches as long as they are with their squad, made up of four players, complete. The match with 60 players will be under the rules of Resurgence, and as is traditional in battle royales, to win the match it is necessary to be the last player alive on the map.

Inspired by King Kong, players will have access to the “Skull Island Shaker” submachine gun, the “Temple of Kong” sniper rifle and an axe named “Kong’s Scepter”. In addition, the “Kong” skin also arrives, for players to live in the skin of one of the most iconic characters in cinema history.

Players can also look forward to the “Breath of Godzilla” assault rifle and the “Godzilla Ghillie” skin, inspired by the giant monster. In addition, there is a character skin, a submachine gun called the “Neural Uplink” and the assault rifle “Cybernetic Destroyer” inspired by Mechagodzilla, a robot version of the monster.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” is a free-to-play first-person battle royale developed by Activision. Players are thrown into the battle arena fully unarmed and have to explore the map to collect weapons and items, as well as having to deal with their enemies and one where the safe zone is getting smaller and smaller. And if the user stays outside the safe zone, he can be killed by a deadly gas.