Chamber approves MP that enables health plan for PF servers

The Chamber of Deputies approved, this Wednesday (11/5), the basic text of Provisional Measure 1.080/2021, which provides for the expansion of the purposes of the resources of the Fund for Equipping and Operationalization of End Activities of the Federal Police (Funapol ). The text still needs to be

The matter was reported in plenary by deputy Aluisio Mendes (PSC-MA). The congressman proposed that 50% of Funapol be used to finance a health plan for the agency’s employees. Previously, in the Executive’s text, the forecast was for a rate of 30%. Currently, the PF does not have a self-management health plan for use by public servants.

Authored by the Ministry of Justice, the MP amends Complementary Law 89/97, which resulted in the creation of the fund. According to the ministry, the current legislation does not provide for the application of the fund’s resources to the “main asset of the organization and backbone of the entire federal police”: civil servants.

The objective, according to the Executive, is to correct the “distortion” that prevents the corporation from reallocating part of the fund’s resources to the benefit of creating a health plan for servers.

In addition, the proposal also addresses the need for legislation to provide for the possibility of paying daily fees for administrative employees with available resources. The absence of the remuneration modality, according to the authors, results in the discontinuity of the corporation’s missions.

The Ministry of Justice classifies the approval of the matter as “essential”. “The principles and guidelines need to be translated into concrete and effective measures for the benefit of the Federal Police, considering that it is up to the difficult task of

task of contributing, within the scope of Susp, to the provision of public security services throughout the Brazilian territory”, he defends.

The folder also mentions that there are recurring cases of federal police officers and employees exposed to risk and even injured in operations. “In this context, it is important that the assistance to health protocols is effective, that is, that the police have effective conditions to take care of their own health and, in the system in which we are inserted, it is important that the Federal Police can invest in their own health. main asset: the server”, emphasizes the government.