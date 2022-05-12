Commander in Azovstal Appeals to Twitter’s Musk

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its report today that it had attacked, with “high-precision aerial missiles”, ammunition depots in the city of Novhorod-Siversky, in the Chernihiv region, northern Ukraine. In late March, Russia had promised to radically reduce military activity in the region and also in Kiev.

The military administration in the region, however, indicated that schools and homes, and critical infrastructure were hit.” “There are dead and wounded,” said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the military administration of Chernihiv, without giving the figures. Ukraine, at least three people died and another 12 were injured.

Today, the war has reached its 78th day with an appeal from Mariupol. Inside the Azovstal complex, surrounded by Russians in the port city in southeastern Ukraine, the commander of the 36th Ukrainian Marines Brigade, Serhiy Volynsky, posted an appeal on social media to businessman Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter. Volynsky even created a microblog page “just to approach Elon Musk,” he said.

“Another Planet”

“People say that you came from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are close to each other as I live where it is almost impossible to survive. Help us leave Azovstal to a mediator country. If not you , then who? Give me a tip”, said the text on Twitter, published on the account created this morning, Ukrainian time. So far, there has been no response from Musk to the tweet.

Volynsky tweeted Elon Musk; commander is in the Azovstal complex

Yesterday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it sees no way to unlock Mariupol by military means. Already without civilians in Azovstal, according to Ukrainian authorities, the complex has been a constant target of attacks by Russian forces against the last point of resistance in the port city.

Volynsky also reinforced the request “to all people on planet Earth” to “help Elon see my appeal”. “It is said that his task was to inspire humanity, to make them believe in the impossible. He proved that there are no insoluble problems for him, that everything is possible!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the commander, in Azostal, conditions are inhumane and that he has already appealed to “the pope, world leaders and diplomats from all over the world”. “Addressing Elon Musk is a forced cry from my soul.” “All the words have already been said. Every minute is someone’s life! The world must move immediately”, he added.

attacks

Russian Defense also reported having carried out actions against Odessa, a port city in southern Ukraine. There, the attack was on a radar station to guide a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system. In recent days, Odessa has become a more constant target of attacks.

The Russians also said they had carried out an attack on a warehouse of missiles and artillery weapons in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. As a result of the actions between yesterday and today, Russia is said to have killed more than 320 Ukrainian fighters.

The Ukrainian Defense, in turn, claimed to have eliminated about 300 soldiers from Russian forces. One of the focus of attention is in the Donetsk area, eastern Ukraine. For the country’s Defense Ministry, the main task in the region “remains to establish full control over Rubizhne, and capture Lyman and Sievierodonetsk.” Heading towards Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainians say Russian forces have had “partial success”.

Ukraine has also observed movement in Belarus, a country that borders its territory and is an ally of Russia. “The threat of missile and bomb attacks on the territory of our state from the territory of Belarus remains.” Ukrainian Defense also sees the neighboring country carrying out tasks to “strengthen the border”.

Ukraine in the EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today called for a place to be “reserved” for his country within the EU (European Union), although negotiations for membership are lengthy. “We are not talking about Ukraine joining the EU as soon as possible, but it is important that they reserve this place for us,” Kuleba said.

Kiev submitted its candidacy for EU membership on February 28, just days after the Russian invasion, but some countries express doubts.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that it would take “decades” for a country like Ukraine to join the EU, but suggested that Kiev become part of a “European political community”, which could count, including the United Kingdom, which left the EU in 2020. The idea was supported by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Threat”

Russia is the “most direct threat” to the international order for its invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today, due to “its barbaric war against Ukraine and its worrying pact with China”. . Von der Leyen had a meeting with the Japanese prime minister, smoke Kishidaand the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

EU leaders took part in an annual series of talks in Tokyo, at a time when much of the international community advocates increased pressure on Moscow due to the war. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just a European issue, it shakes the foundations of the international order, including Asia. This must not be tolerated,” said Kishida, whose government has adhered to sanctions against Moscow.

