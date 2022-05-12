Covid: half of the people diagnosed had sequelae of the disease, shows Fiocruz | Health

A study released by Fiocruz Minas this Wednesday (11) showed that half of people diagnosed with Covid-19 had sequelae of the disease.

The research, which followed 646 patients infected with the new coronavirus for 14 months identified that at least 324 people (50% of the total) had post-infection symptoms, which, according to the classification of the World Health Organization, WHO, is characterized as long Covid.

The study was published in the scientific journal Transactions of The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

According to the survey, the most common symptoms counted at the end of the infection were the following:

fatigue – extreme tiredness associated with difficulty in performing routine activities. Reported by 115 people (35.6%);

extreme tiredness associated with difficulty in performing routine activities. Reported by 115 people (35.6%); persistent cough – Reported by 110 people (34%);

Reported by 110 people (34%); difficulty breathing – Reported by 86 people (26.5%);

– Reported by 86 people (26.5%); Loss of smell or taste – Reported by 65 people (20.1%);

– Reported by 65 people (20.1%); Frequent headaches – Reported by 56 people (17.3%);

Other symptoms like insomnia, anxiety and dizziness were also evidenced by the researchers, but in a smaller number of cases.

Reports of more serious health problems such as thrombosis were diagnosed in an even smaller number of patients, about 6% of the individuals who participated in the study.

All these post-infection symptoms occurred in the three forms of the disease (severe, moderate and mild) and many of them persisted during the 14 months of analysis.

“We have cases of people who continue to be monitored, as the symptoms remained beyond 14 months. We also found that the presence of seven comorbidities, including chronic arterial hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, and smoking or alcoholism led to a more severe acute infection and increased the chance of sequelae,” he said. researcher Rafaella Fortini, who coordinated the study.

According to Fiocruz, the study results show that we still have a lot to learn about the long-term effects of Covid-19 and how to properly treat it.

“There is still a lot to know: why does it happen? How does it act in the body? The answers to these questions will allow us to understand the pathophysiology of long Covid, giving us the conditions to solve these sequels in an adequate way”, completed the statement. researcher.

