Does Poco X4 Pro 5G keep the good set with fair price of its predecessor? | Analysis / Review

Poco X4 Pro is yet another 5G mid-ranger in Xiaomi’s long list of options. It has a lot in common with models from the Redmi Note 11 line, but does it bring good advances compared to the Poco X3 Pro? The design has been reworked and follows standard Poco DNA with a giant camera block that takes up the entire upper part of the rear. The sides are made of non-slip plastic, while the back is finished in glass. Unlike the Redmi Note 11 line, this one features mirrored paintwork that reflects light easily. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen has a good level of brightness and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. All that was missing was HDR10 support to take advantage of streaming services. The sound part is on account of three sound outputs with powerful and good quality stereo audio.

The disappointing part is for the performance. Even with the Snapdragon 695 combined with 6GB of real RAM and a further 2GB of virtual RAM, it was still unable to guarantee a good multitasking experience. At least it doesn’t disappoint in games and manages to run everything with great performance and without heating up. The 5,000 mAh battery yields a lot, but due to the screen speed that comes locked at 60 Hz by default and the software that kills everything in the background to save energy. The powerful charger that comes in the box takes an average of 50 minutes to fully charge the battery and in 20 minutes it delivers half of the charge. The 108 MP camera takes good photos in well-lit places and even has an efficient night mode to save images in dark places. The ultra-wide is only useful during the day, while the macro is the weakest of the bunch. The camcorder captures videos with good quality and does not suffer from blurring, in addition to having an agile focus. Curious to check out all the details of the Poco X4 Pro 5G? Just access the full review via the link below and see how it fares against rivals from Samsung and Motorola.