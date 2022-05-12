Elden Ring has sold over 13.4 million copies

Result refers to the closing of the fiscal year on March 31

Almost everyone already knows that Elden Ring is one of the biggest hits of recent years. By mid-March, FromSoftware’s new game had sold 12 million units. Now a new financial report from Bandai Namco says the game has sold an additional 1.4 million copies as of March 31st, for a total of 13.4 million units sold.

It’s been almost a month and a half since March and those numbers may have gone further. One of the most anticipated games, Elden Ring arrived on the 25th of February. After six years, FromSoftware has updated and redefined the souls-like genre since Dark Souls 3 released in 2016. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was released in 2019, but the more different title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki has its own style.

When releasing the first sales number in March, Miyazaki said:

“It is surprising to see how many people have played Elden Ring. I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George RR Martin. We hope that players will enjoy the high level of freedom when they are venturing across the wide world, exploring its many secrets and facing many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

“It is surprising to see how many people have played Elden Ring. I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George RR Martin. We hope that players will enjoy the high level of freedom when they are venturing across the wide world, exploring its many secrets and facing many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

– Continues after advertising –

Elden Ring’s numbers far surpass what the entire Dark Souls franchise has achieved. For example, by 2020, nine years into the franchise, all three titles have sold over 27 million copies together. Elden Ring alone has already achieved half of it in less than two months of release.

Let’s be honest, however, in acknowledging that FromSoftware’s new game isn’t expected to reach the same number as the entire Dark Souls franchise did. After all, we are talking about three games in a large period of time.

Accessibility attracted new players

The Souls series, Bloodborne and Sekiro have always been niche games for their difficulty, attracting players who don’t care about the level of challenge they would face. Elden Ring didn’t change that much, but it was undoubtedly the title that most attracted new players to the genre. There is a discussion about FromSoftware’s new game being the easiest, but the truth is that it offers far more player-friendly features than previous titles.

Its vast world is almost entirely explorable on horseback, with the exception of dungeons. There are many checkpoints, either with grace or with a statue of Marika. That alone makes the part of having to go back to that specific point a lot easier after dying multiple times.

– Continues after advertising –

In addition to these factors, Elden Ring is the game that has the greatest variety of spells (enchantments and miracles), weapons, armor sets, and summons, which help you in battles. This last feature, depending on which one you use, is the one that will make your journey easier.

The game came out very problematic, with performance problems and a lot of unbalanced things. But several patches have already been released, improving all this.

Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Analysis | Elden Ring Platinum and 170 Hours Later: Is It All That?

Known issues still persist, but Elden Ring goes beyond them



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VGC