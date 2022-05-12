Europe reaches the mark of 2 million deaths by Covid-19, says WHO | World

Europe has passed the mark of two million people killed by Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization announced this Thursday (12).

The count takes into account the sum of the number of deaths from all countries on the European continent. According to the WHO, 2,002,058 people have died from Covid-19 in Europe, and 218,225,294 cases have been recorded.

“A devastating stage has been passed, as the number of deaths from Covid-19 declared by the countries of the WHO Europe region has exceeded two million people”, a WHO spokesperson told the France Presse news agency.

The United Kingdom leads the ranking by number of deaths on the continentwith more than 177,000 fatalities, followed by Italy, with almost 165,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which has been monitoring cases worldwide in real time since the beginning of the pandemic.

In number of infected, France appears in first place, with almost 30 million cases.

Currently, according to the WHO, Covid-19 is the leading cause of death in Europe. Last year, the organization predicted that the continent would reach the mark in the first half of this year.

The mark was reached in the same week that the European Union announced that it will suspend the use of masks inside the bloc’s planes and airports. The measure will take effect from next week.

The WHO’s announcement comes on the same day that the United States recorded the one million mark of death from the disease. The country is the first in the world to reach the milestone, and US President Joe Biden urged the public to remain vigilant and that Congress maintain resources for vaccines, treatment and testing.

Also on Thursday (12), North Korea announced for the first time an infected with Covid-19 and also the first outbreak of cases in the country. The government declared a state of emergency.