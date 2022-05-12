FAFEN-PR retirees are left without health insurance, FUP demands response from Petrobras | FUP

Workers who have dedicated their lives to the Petrobras System are left without health insurance. FUP demands urgent responses from company management

[Da Comunicação da FUP]

The retired workers of Araucaria Nitrogenados-FAFEN-PR, were surprised by another terrible news: they will be without health insurance from June 1th. Shut down by the Bolsonaro government in 2020, the company laid off its workers and ceased to function, leaving a huge vacuum in the region and forcing Brazil into greater external dependence in the fertilizer sector.

The news fell like a bucket of ice water on retirees, mostly people over 60 years old who have worked hard in the service of the factory and Petrobras. The measure, in addition to being completely immoral, seriously injures rights historically conquered by the working class.

“The people who are suffering this situation are workers who have dedicated their entire lives to the Petrobras System, who have worked their entire lives in industrial areas with extremely toxic and high-risk products and will be left without health insurance. The company cannot evade its responsibility and must respond” said Castellano and added: “We count on the company’s common sense to try to find a solution, even if it is a palliative one, until we seek a definitive solution to protect these workers” .

Petrobras said it will call an urgent meeting with the board of Ansa and the workers’ representation to discuss the matter. The FUP requested that this meeting take place as soon as possible given the urgency and seriousness of the issue, and advised the company that it will take all reasonable measures to protect the right to health and life of workers.