Family faces python outbreak at home in Australia

A family from Buderim, Australia, went through a period of trials when facing a series of large snakes Carpet Pythons that invaded some rooms of their home, especially the backyard deck.

At first, four snakes were found on top of the facility over a period of three days. However, days later, two more snakes appeared, making a total of six snakes in two weeks.

Frightened by this outbreak, the property’s owners enlisted the help of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, an organization specializing in catching snakes in the northeastern region of Queensland, to remove the reptiles and discover the possible causes of these invasions.

As soon as he arrived at the scene, Stuart McKenzie, one of the organization’s representatives, went to inspect the balcony and came across four snakes.

In a video, recorded by the keeper and shared on social media, the first python was resting on top of the wooden balustrade, while the other two were stretched out on two chairs. The last was caught crawling on a rug towards the living room.

McKenzie was able to capture them easily and carefully placed them inside a sort of bag, so they wouldn’t get hurt. He later recorded the moment the snakes were released into a thicket.

In a statement, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers stated that the appearance of snakes at this time of year, and especially in numerous instances, is not a common phenomenon. But, they pointed out the possible reasons for the cases of snakes invading homes.

“This doesn’t happen very often, but during the breeding season, snakes get restless and move to different locations. This situation is also influenced by the change of season. Once winter is over, the breeding period between them will be longer. intense”, explained the organization.

The Carpet Python snake is a fairly common species in Australia and Indonesia. These reptiles are known to feed on small mammals and birds. And they can grow up to 4 meters in length, although most are not able to exceed two and a half meters.

On the other hand, Carpet Pythons are becoming extinct in the country due to climate change, which compromises their habitat and makes it difficult to find food. Consequently, they head to populated areas to survive.