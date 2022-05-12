Far beyond fiber: learn the benefits of lettuce and be surprised

Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2022, by Camila Costa – Today, AgroNews’ tip of the day will be about the lettuce benefits. Thus, you will see that this vegetable is rich in fiber and improves gut health. However, it is not limited to these positive impacts on our health.

This is because, among lettuce benefits, is weight loss, prevention of damage caused by free radicals and even control of blood sugar levels. Now, read on and discover all the good that this little green has to offer for your health.

What happens if I eat too much lettuce?

According to an article on the UOL Viva Bem website, in an article written by Samantha Cerquetani and published on August 30, 2019, lettuce, when consumed regularly, brings several benefits. In addition, it can be included in the daily diet very easily.

On the other hand, this green can be easily planted in your garden or even in a small flower bed in the apartment. That’s because it just needs lots of water and sunlight to grow healthy. Now, check out the main benefits of lettuce and don’t waste time to include this nutritious food in your daily life.

First, let’s talk about the high amount of vitamin A in the food. As a result, it keeps our eyes healthy and also frees us from annoying night blindness. In addition, it prevents various degenerative diseases associated with vision.

On the other hand, if you want to keep your skin looking young, include lettuce in your salad. After all, the vegetable has a high content of antioxidants. In this way, it protects our skin cells against the damage caused by premature aging. Not to mention that it also has vitamin E. Therefore, it encourages the production of collagen by our body and also prevents the appearance of wrinkles.

Bonus Tip: Benefits of Lettuce in Fighting Anemia

along with these lettuce benefits, we can mention its large amount of iron and folic acid. In turn, these nutrients are essential to fight and prevent anemia. In addition, it helps our intestines better absorb the nutrients we ingest in other foods. In this way, you will have the health of iron by consuming this vegetable every day.

