Find out how Ukrainians are taking shelter from Russian attacks on former steel mills – News









Water and food reserves, generators, toilets, many mattresses or wood stoves in underground shelters, the so-called bunkers. At the Soviet-designed Ukrainian steel mills, everything was thought out with an eventual war in mind.

Very similar in style to the Azovstal plant, where the last Ukrainian forces are entrenched in the port city of Mariupol, the Zaporizhstal plant shows how these Stalinist-era industries were designed to defy an invasion.

“We can stay in the shelters for a long time,” says factory worker Igor Buglayev, 20, wearing silver coveralls and a safety hood. “I think this will give us a chance to survive,” he adds, as molten metal flows behind him.











Buglayev’s workplace in the city of Zaporizhzhia was not taken over by the Russians, but was forced to halt its operations as the front line dangerously approached.

The vast underground network beneath the Azovstal and Zaporizhstal mills was built in the early 1930s, as the world was recovering from one war and preparing for another, and designed to house thousands of workers.

The two steel mills are owned by the Metinvest conglomerate, controlled by Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

In the Zaporizhstal complex there are 16 underground shelters. The one AFP visited is 10 meters underground and is protected by a 10-centimeter thick anti-explosive door.

The place, lit with white light, has rows of wooden benches and can accommodate up to 600 people. It has water tanks for flushing toilets, emergency food, bottled water and piles of firewood to fuel a large metal stove.







economic coup





The bunkers located below Azovstal housed hundreds of civilians, who were evacuated during international rescue operations by the UN and the Red Cross.

At the moment there are still Ukrainian soldiers resisting the Russian offensive in Mariupol.

“God forbid we find ourselves in a situation like our colleagues in Azovstal, metalworkers like us, who ended up staying so long… I don’t wish that on anyone,” says Alexander Lotenkov, head of the communications department, inside the bunker.

On the surface, the complex has an extension of 5.5 square kilometers. Despite having half the area of ​​Azovstal, the distances between one location and another can only be covered by vehicle.

In addition, the enclosure has numerous places to hide between its rows of buildings and its long tunnels and many tall structures that function as observation points.

The war, however, was not good for business.

The operation resumed with reduced capacity in early April, at the same time that Russian forces withdrew from the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in the face of strong resistance.











Some good news came this week with the lifting of tariffs on Ukrainian steel in the US, but the situation remains complex. Ukrainian products account for just 1% of US steel imports, according to US officials, and transporting the goods is a major challenge, especially in times of war.

“We will not be able to compete with other producers because their logistics costs are lower, and in order to export to the United States we have to take our production from Zaporizhzhia to Poland,” said the factory’s general director, Alexander Mironenko.

Steel exports have plummeted from pre-war levels. Revitalizing them and returning to the market would be crucial for Ukraine’s economy.

“It was one of the mainly export-oriented industries, and about 50% of foreign exchange earnings were generated by Ukraine’s mining and metallurgy sectors,” Mironenko said.









