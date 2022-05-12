Fiocruz research evaluates long covid syndrome in half of patients who had the disease | Brazil



Long Covid is analyzed in half of patients who had the infection – Reproduction

Published 05/11/2022 14:38

A survey by Fiocruz Minas pointed out that half of the people diagnosed with covid-19 have sequelae that can last for more than a year. The study followed, for 14 months, 646 patients who had the disease. Of this total, 324, that is, 50.2%, had post-infection symptoms, characterizing what the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies as long covid.

In all, the research accounted for 23 symptoms after the end of the acute infection. Fatigue is the main complaint among patients, reported by 115 people (35.6%). This condition is characterized by extreme tiredness and difficulty performing routine activities. In addition, persistent cough (110; 34.0%), difficulty breathing (86; 26.5%), loss of smell or taste (65; 20.1%) and frequent headaches (56; 17.3%).

Mental disorders also enter the study, patients complained of insomnia (26; 8%), anxiety (23; 7.1%) and dizziness (18; 5.6%). Among the reports are even more serious sequelae, such as thrombosis, diagnosed in 20 patients, that is, 6.2% of the monitored population.

According to researcher Rafaella Fortini, who coordinates the study, all the symptoms reported started after the acute infection and many of them persisted during the 14 months, with some exceptions, such as thrombosis, which, because it was properly treated, patients recovered in a period of time. of five months.

“We have cases of people who continue to be monitored, as the symptoms persisted beyond 14 months. We also found that the presence of seven comorbidities, including chronic arterial hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and smoking or alcoholism led to a more severe acute infection and increased the chance of sequelae”, explains the coordinator.

The results of the study also showed that post-infection symptoms manifest in three forms of the disease: severe, moderate and mild. In the severe form, out of a total of 260 patients, 86, that is, 33.1%, had lasting symptoms. Among the 57 patients diagnosed with the moderate form of the disease, 43, that is, 75.4%, had sequelae and, of the 329 patients with the mild form, 198 (59.3%) had symptoms months after the end of the acute infection.

“These results show the importance of understanding these sequelae well, since they are occurring even in people who, during the acute phase of the infection, were asymptomatic”, emphasizes the researcher.