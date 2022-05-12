First review shows AMD FSR 2.0 as good as DLSS 2.0 in games

Technology has migrated to temporal upscaling and still does not rely on AI

Also last Wednesday (11) the TechPowerUp Site published an extensive article showing the news of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 and also several image quality comparisons that show, according to the review, how AMD’s technology is at the same level as DLSS. In the title of the review we can even read “The DLSS Killer“.

Just this week we reported here on Adrenaline that FSR 2.0 would arrive this week for a selection of 11 PC games, including Deathloop, Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator. TechPowerUp then used Deathloop to do this analysis, comparing FSR 2.0 with DLSS, and with FSR 1.0. In the video above you can see the gameplay comparisons or check the screenshots in the article.



Image: TechPowerUp

It is worth noting that the main difference between the first version of FSR and this second one is that upscaling is now applied from a temporal technology (as well as DLSS) and non-spatial, but FSR 2.0 still doesn’t rely on Artificial Intelligence nor on dedicated portions of hardware for that like the tensor cores of Nvidia RTX. Nonetheless, developer needs to dedicate more work to deploy FSR 2.0 in your game, but if it already has DLSS, the implementation of AMD technology should only take a few days.

“AMD has achieved the unthinkable – the new FidelityFX Super Resolution FSR 2.0 looks amazing, as good as DLSS 2.0, actually DLSS 2.3 (in Deathloop). Sometimes even a little better, sometimes a little worse, but overall, this is a big win for AMD. (…) When comparing “DLSS Quality” with “FSR 2.0 Quality”, it’s possible to detect small differences, but for every case I’ve found, I’d say it’s impossible to declare one output better than the other.”

– TechPowerUp

“AMD has achieved the unthinkable – the new FidelityFX Super Resolution FSR 2.0 looks amazing, as good as DLSS 2.0, actually DLSS 2.3 (in Deathloop). Sometimes even a little better, sometimes a little worse, but overall, this is a big win for AMD. (…) When comparing “DLSS Quality” with “FSR 2.0 Quality”, it’s possible to detect small differences, but for every case I’ve found, I’d say it’s impossible to declare one output better than the other.”

– TechPowerUp

– Continues after advertising –



image: TechPowerUp

As the review makes clear, we do have variations on when DLSS or FSR 2.0 does better, but overall the two are compatible. Also, we are thinking of a scenario where we look very closely at the details of each scene, but playing normally these differences will be even less noticeable.

FSR 2.0 seems to have arrived very well and really putting a lot of pressure on the main competitor Nvidia. It’s still worth noting that Intel’s XeSS exists, but so far it’s only available in Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PC.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Videocardz Source: TechPowerUp