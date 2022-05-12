Goodbye time! Apple discontinues 7th generation iPod Touch, marks end of line after 20 years

Apple confirmed on Tuesday (10) that will finally discontinue the iPod Touch, last of the line that revolutionized the way users consume their favorite music. Big tech claims that the latest version of the device, released in May 2019, will remain available on its official store “while supplies last”. In a brief text, the manufacturer recalls the famous history of the iPod. The first version of the music player with a small monochrome screen, released in 2001, evolved over several generations and models until the launch of the last iPod Touch, assuming a format and behavior practically identical to the iPhone.

Before its camera, color screen and storage capacity of up to 256GB, the iPod was a tiny MP3 player capable of storing up to 1,000 songs—at the time, this was the biggest revolution in the music industry since the Walkman.

The iPod mini arrived in 2004, bringing more color to the lineup — for its plastic back, at least — with options reminiscent of the iMac G3. Color screens only arrived in 2005 with the launch of the iPod nano, which doubled the music storage capacity of the model’s first generation and guaranteed autonomy of up to 24 hours.

Of course, one of the greatest classics, the iPod shuffle, would not fail to be remembered. the model that simply chose not to have a screen it was very successful when launched in 2005. The highlight of the line is the 4th generation model that, despite measuring only 3.1 centimeters in width and weighing 22 grams, stored hundreds of songs.

The iPod Touch was initially released in 2007 with an identical look and feel to the first generation iPhone. The user interface was practically the same, with the main novelty being its 3.5” screen with multi-touch support. This model lasted with evolutions until 2019, when the 7th generation was launched with a design similar to the iPhone 6.

















Needless to say, Apple has kept the 7th generation iPod Touch “alive” over the past few years out of sheer nostalgia. Since the launch of Apple Music in 2015, listening to MP3 songs with storage limitations has become inconvenient for users, making them migrate from iPod to iPhone, an infinitely more complete device. The “last of the iPods” is available at the official store for values ​​from R$ 1,610. This was one of several Apple products that recently suffered a curious price decrease.

