Google Announces Android 13, New Phone and More; check it out | Technology

Google announced news about Android 13 and cell phones this Wednesday (11). In the first edition of Google I/O, its event for developers, with public presence in the pandemic, the company also presented improvements in services such as Translator, Maps and Assistant.

Google released on Wednesday the second beta version of Android 13. The system offers more privacy and allows you to reduce the amount of information to which an application has access.

Instead of asking for permission to access “Files and Media”, which includes the most diverse types of files, apps will have to ask for permission to access “Photos and Videos” and another to access “Music and Audio”.

Android will also offer a option for users to specify which images, videos and audios can be viewed by applications.

Material You on Android 13 — Photo: Publicity/Google

The company also began requiring apps to ask for authorization before sending notifications, and reduced the number of apps that ask for access to a user’s location.

The system continues with the Material You interface, presented in the previous generation. It has been updated and now all Google apps can follow the default colors on the home screen wallpaper and icons.

Users will also be able to set language preferences for each app. With this, it will be possible to access a social network in English and the bank application in Portuguese, for example.

Google used the event to announce new devices. The Pixel 6a, which follows the look of the model presented in 2021 and also has the Google Tensor chip, will be sold from July in the US. It will be offered in three colors for US$ 449 (about R$ 2,300), but there is no forecast of arrival in Brazil.

Pixel 6a — Photo: Publicity/Google

The company also introduced the Pixel Buds Pro headphones, which have active noise cancellation and will gain support for spatial audio, which gives the feeling of immersion when listening to music or watching videos with the device. The device will go on sale in the US in July for US$ 199 (R$ 1,000).

Pixel Buds Pro — Photo: Playback/Google

The company also revealed the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, as well as the Pixel Watch smart watch, which will be launched in a second phase. For 2023, the company has announced that it will launch the Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel line will have new cell phones, watch, headset and tablet — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Google’s translation app has gained support for 24 more languages, bringing a total of 133 available. According to the company, more than 300 million people speak the languages ​​that became available in the tool.

The list includes indigenous languages ​​from South America, such as Guarani, which, according to Google, is spoken by more than seven million people in Paraguay, Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil.

Google claims that to increase Translator support, it has worked with speakers, teachers, and linguists who specialize in the newly added languages.

Sundar Pichai presents new Google Translate features at the brand's event — Photo: Playback/Google

The map service has gained Immersive View, which offers a new experience when exploring cities in 3D. With the functionality, it is possible to know, for example, what a city is like during the day or at night. The feature also allows for an inside view of local businesses, such as restaurants.

Immersive View will be released later this year on Android and iOS in key locations in five cities: Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. According to Google, the feature will arrive in other cities soon.

Google announced an update to Multisearch, a feature released in April that lets you search for photos with an add-on text.

The functionality can now also be used to search for information at the user’s location. Users will be able to take a photo of food, for example, and ask Google if there are restaurants nearby where it is sold.

The feature will be released this year for searches in English and will gain new languages ​​in a second stage.

Another novelty in the search is Scene Exploration, a feature that manages to present information about various objects that appear in an image. According to Google, the option can help you find a product on the market or a drug at the pharmacy more quickly, for example.

Google works to allow for more natural conversations and eliminate the need to say “OK, Google” to activate the assistant. To that end, the company released the “look and talk” feature in the English versions of the Nest Hub Max and Android – it will arrive on iOS in English this month.

With it, the service can get into action when users look at the device’s camera. Google has not indicated when the feature will be made available to other countries.

Google Assistant can be activated when users look at the device's camera — Photo: Playback/Google

“OK, Google” can also be waived for common voice commands, such as setting an alarm or asking about the weather forecast. Pixel 6 phone and Nest Hub Max can identify phrases and perform actions automatically.