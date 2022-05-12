Google announces Pixel 7, Pixel Buds Pro headphones and new tablet

In addition to introducing the Pixel 6a, Google also revealed today, during I/O 2022, the Pixel 7 line of phones. The phones will be available in the second half of the year, but the company has already revealed the design of the devices that will be launched, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The devices will hit the market with a Tensor chip, made by the company itself, and Android 13 operating system. The images also revealed that the new devices will have a camera module made 100% in aluminum.

More details about the devices will be revealed at a later date, but the company has confirmed that the phones will not arrive alone.

Pixel Buds Pro headphones

Google also announced the Pixel Buds Pro headphones, which will launch later this year.

The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of use and feature state-of-the-art technologies, including spatial audio and transparent listening mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings and the sound of the headphones simultaneously.

Available in four colors, Google’s headphones will hit the market on July 21st for US$199, about R$600 in direct conversion.

Pixel Tablet

Finally, Google also introduced the Pixel Tablet. Unexpected for the event, the product was shown only as a preview to excite fans and developers.

The company has revealed some images with the look of the product, which only has a rear camera and design that looks a bit outdated considering current industry standards. Inside, however, we will have a new chip from the Tensor line.

Google’s tablet will be released in 2023 and still has no price or further details revealed.