Google shows augmented reality glasses with simultaneous translation

Google I/O, Google’s developer conference, announced numerous news this Wednesday (11), and the end of the presentation revealed that the company is working on an augmented reality headset capable of translating languages ​​in real time with the help of Google translator.

The prototype seems to have its roots in the late Google Glass, but it has a much more minimalist design that actually looks like a regular eyeglass. Although not yet ready for the public, the device has been tested with the aim of facilitating real-time translation and transcription.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, the purpose of the glasses is to be a device where people can see the transcript of other languages ​​directly in their field of vision. Apparently the idea is that the augmented reality glasses are as simple as possible: showing the real meaning of the speaker’s language in their lenses.

Real-time transcription from English to SpanishSource: Google/Disclosure

More accessibility

The initiative should be beneficial to almost any user who is traveling in another country or even people with some type of hearing impairment. Unfortunately, Google didn’t give more information about the project.

However, if we consider that the company has been investing heavily in chips with a focus on AI and machine learning, such as the Tensor processor that equips the Pixel 6 line, perhaps we can expect great integrations with some of the company’s devices.

During Google I/O, the Mountain View maker also announced the long-awaited Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch.