Gotham Knights will have no microtransactions and will run offline

WB Games Montreal decided to take a series of questions from the community about Gotham Knights. The open world RPG will not feature microtransactions and will also not need a constant internet connection. The bad news is the absence of crossplay and local co-op multiplayer.

This was all answered in a FAQ on the game’s official website. Check out:

Do you need an internet connection to play?

An internet connection is not required to play solo, however you will need to be online to play two player co-op with a friend.

Will the game have microtransactions?

Not. The game will have no in-game purchases or microtransactions.

Will the title feature crossplay?

Crossplay support is not in the pipeline at the moment.

Another community question about co-op modes was in relation to co-op gameplay and narrative progress. According to WB Games, it will be possible to enjoy the entire game alone or with a friend. The need for a PS Plus membership to play online was also highlighted.

Gotham Knights is available for pre-order on the PS Store

With an edition of up to R$ 449.50, the pre-sale of Gotham Knights, which debuts on October 25, has already started. There will be two versions available for purchase on the PS Store. Click here to check it out!