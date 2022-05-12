Great white shark tracked in region that inspired Spielberg film

A great white shark is being tracked in Jersey Shore, in New Jersey (USA), the same region that inspired the movie “Jaws”, by Steven Spielberg, adaptation of a book that was based on a series of attacks by animals against humans in 1916.

“When we identified it, it was impressive,” said scientist Bob Hueter, chief scientist at Ocearch, a maritime protection NGO responsible for tracking the giant, which would have weighed around 500 kg, to CNN.

According to the research team led by Hueter, the shark is 20 years old and carries a tracker implanted in 2019, which emitted signals off the coast of New Jersey on the night of April 28. So far, the device’s last contact with the NGO’s equipment took place on May 3, east of Philadelphia, far from the coast, according to the Live Science website.

The animal, which was named “Ironbound”, in honor of the island of West Ironbound, in Canada – where it was first observed – is about 3.6 meters long and 452 kilograms, estimates Osearch, which makes available publicly on its website the latest updates on the movement and status of the great white shark.

Despite its large proportions, Ironbound is considered an average shark compared to others of the same species, which reach 6 meters in length and more than 2 tons, according to National Geographic. The largest tracked by Osearch is a 5.3-meter, 1.8-ton specimen.

The NGO has been following Ironbound since October 2019, when he was spotted on the outskirts of the island that inspired his name, in Nova Scotia, Canada. Since then, he is estimated to have traveled just over 20,900 kilometers along the East Coast of the United States, according to CNN.

“He’s been going back and forth from where we found him, in Nova Scotia, to the Florida Keys archipelago several times,” Hueter told the US website.

The researcher analyzes that the predator moves in search of “very rich feeding spots” found in the northeast of the United States and in Nova Scotia, where it must spend most of the summer and the beginning of the autumn, when it must go down to the coast. heading to Florida.