Guarani and 23 other languages ​​become part of Google Translate – 05/11/2022

Google Translate starts to offer from this Wednesday (11) the possibility of translation into 24 more languages ​​that, according to the company, are underserved by technology. The highlight is the Guarani, which is spoken in Paraguay, as well as indigenous populations in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Along with Guarani, which is one of the official languages ​​of Mercosur and spoken by about 7 million people worldwide, it will also be added to the Quechua and Aymara translation platform, spoken by native peoples of Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. An estimated 10 million and 2 million, respectively, speak these two languages.

How technology learned languages

According to Isaac Caswell, a software engineer and researcher at Google, the difference in the inclusion of these languages ​​was the use of a neural model of artificial intelligence that learned the languages ​​”from scratch”.

Generally, to implement a new language, millions of examples are needed for a system to “understand” and be able to translate it. With the neural model, according to Caswell, the added languages ​​were trained in this way. Technology then began to understand how languages ​​work.

The company says it consulted representatives from several communities before releasing the new languages.

“Imagine that you are polyglot and that, based on your understanding of how languages ​​are, you can interpret something. This is more or less how our neural network operates”, explained the researcher in conversation with journalists.

Future plans

At first, the 24 languages ​​will only be available for textual translation. Google has plans to add the voice part over time, allowing the translation of someone speaking or even to facilitate the understanding of those who are curious about the sound of words.

Still in conversation with journalists, Caswell said that the languages ​​will not be perfect right away. “The quality is lower than English and Spanish. We know there will be some errors, but the tool will be useful,” he said.

Outside Latin America, Google added languages ​​such as Krio, a dialect of Sierra Leone English, Lingala (spoken by 45 million people in central Africa, mostly in the Republic of Congo) and Mizo, spoken by 800,000 people in northern India. .

The news is added to the more than 100 languages ​​that Google Translate already offers.

Below is the full list of languages ​​added by Google Translate: