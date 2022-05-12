Half of people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sequelae for more than a year, points out Fiocruz – Notícias

A study led by Fiocruz Minas (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), published in the journal Transaction of The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene and released this Wednesday (11), found that 50.2% of patients who had severe cases of Covid-19 continue with some symptoms for about a year after infection.

The research was carried out in the emergency room of the Hospital da Baleia and in the Hospital Metropolitano Dr. Célio de Castro, in Belo Horizonte. A total of 646 patients, aged between 18 and 91 years, were monitored, 53.9% of which were female.

The study lasted 14 months, between March 2020 and November 2021. During this period, 324 of the patients had symptoms after the infection period, in what the WHO (World Health Organization) calls “long Covid”.

Among the 23 symptoms identified, fatigue (extreme tiredness) was the main complaint among patients, with a frequency of 35.6%. The other sequelae that stood out were: persistent cough (34%), difficulty breathing (26.5%), loss of smell or taste (20.1%) and frequent headaches (17.3%).





The analysis also accounted for the presence of mental disorders, such as insomnia (8%), anxiety (7.1%) and dizziness (5.6%). In addition, in 20 patients, the sequelae were more severe and led to the development of thrombosis – which was properly treated.

Symptoms appeared at three disease levels: mild, severe and moderate. However, symptoms were more persistent in patients who suffered from severe cases of Covid-19.

Researcher Rafaella Fortini, coordinator of the study, pointed out that there are still ramifications of the study in progress. “We have cases of people who continue to be monitored, as the symptoms remained beyond 14 months,” she said in the note released by Fiocruz.

Of the total number of patients followed, only five had taken the vaccine against Covid-19. Among them, three showed the characteristics of long Covid. In addition, some comorbidities were identified as influential for the continuity of disease traits.

“We also found that the presence of seven comorbidities, including chronic arterial hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and smoking or alcoholism led to a more severe acute infection and increased the chance of sequelae,” he said. the coordinator.

The researcher also highlighted that medical help should be a priority at all levels of severity of the disease, not just when there are more serious sequelae, such as thrombosis. The long Covid can impact the quality of life of patients and symptoms were common even for those who were asymptomatic during the acute phase of the infection.



