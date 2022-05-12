Hospital de Base threatens to bar patients from Rio Preto and 3 other cities in the region

The Fundação Faculdade Regional de Medicina de Rio Preto (Funfarme) sent a letter to cities in the region warning of the possible blockage in the care of patients referred to the Hospital de Base (HB) and the Hospital da Criança e Maternity (HCM). The document signed by the foundation’s executive director, Jorge Fares, on April 20, points out that the overcrowding of beds and the lack of criteria for sending patients to the HB would lead to a limitation of medium-complexity care in municipalities with full management of Health from the 1st of May. Among the cities affected by the measure are: Rio Preto, Mirassol, Ibirá and Potirendaba.

According to the director of Funfarme, the municipalities would have an obligation, based on an ordinance from the Ministry of Health, to offer services in pediatrics, orthopedics, general practice and obstetric surgery with 24-hour care. “We reiterate that from 05/01/2022 we will be blocking the access of these patients to the institution, exempting ourselves from liability.

In this way, we ask for urgent measures on the part of municipalities that have full health management so that they stop referring patients from primary and secondary care to hospital units maintained by Funfarme”, reads an excerpt from the letter obtained exclusively by the Diário.

On Thursday, 5th, Funfarme sent a representation to the Public Prosecutor’s Office informing that the Mirassol City Hall “ignored” the letter with a request for measures in relation to the services offered by the municipality. “It so happens that, until now, we have been ignored by the honorable mayor and secretary of health”, says the email signed by the foundation’s legal department.

To avoid “the chaos in the health of the municipality and prevent patients from being unattended”, Funfarme says that it decided to call the prosecutor José Sílvio Codogno. A representative of the foundation requested an urgent meeting with the municipality.

The Diário found that the foundation will send new jobs to other municipalities in the region. The relationship, however, was not disclosed on Tuesday, 10. The Regional Health Directorate (DRS-15), which covers 102 municipalities in the Rio Preto region has also been informed about the impasse.

The prosecutor decided to ask the Executive for information, in Mirassol, of an alleged case of omission of public health in the municipality in relation to medical care of low and medium complexity. “Apply, urgently, to the municipality, with a copy of the representation, so that it can provide information within five days.

In a note, Funfarme said this Tuesday “that it will not manifest itself until all negotiations with the State, its manager, are concluded”. “The official municipalities are in negotiations with the Regional Health Department (DRS-15) and, so far, no patient has been left unattended at Funfarme”, the statement says.

Secretariat says it created beds

The Secretary of Health of Rio Preto reported this Tuesday, 10, that it opened new beds at Santa Casa – 26 of which are in wards and another 10 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – to increase demand in the municipality. Regarding the Hospital de Base (HB), technicians from the folder said that 40 new beds were opened.

According to the special advisor of the Health Department of Rio Preto André Baitello, the beds in the HB are occasionally used by patients who have not had their cases resolved, for example, in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of the municipality. He denied that the folder had received the letter sent by Funfarme.

The Potirendaba City Hall said it has an agreement with the local hospital to attend to various calls. “What is not supported by the hospital’s infrastructure is forwarded via the State Vacancy Regulation Center (Croos) to the reference hospitals in the region. We also inform that the municipality does not have the autonomy to define which hospitals patients will be referred to”, he said in the note.