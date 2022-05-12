Hospital Helvio Auto is without power for more than 20 hours and an employee helps intubated

“In addition to the concern of patients, companions and employees, the generator stopped at dawn because the diesel oil reserve ran out. An employee in the administration had to buy oil with her money for the generator to come back, as we have intubated patients in the ICU and the respirators are battery powered”, said a hospital employee, who did not want to be identified.

NOTE FROM HELVIO AUTO

The Teaching Hospital Dr. Helvio Auto (HEHA), an assistance unit at the State University of Health Sciences of Alagoas (Uncisal), spent around 20 hours without electricity, from yesterday to today (the 10th to the 11th), as a result of maintenance services network executed by Equatorial Alagoas.

The hospital was informed by letter from Equatorial Alagoas that the power would be turned off from 10:00 am yesterday to 11:50 am yesterday (5.10), but the power was only fully restored today around 6:30 am (day 11.05).

Since yesterday, 900 liters of diesel fuel have been used to replenish the generator and store it for future needs.

During the dawn, the server of the administrative duty opened several protocols with Equatorial Alagoas trying to solve the situation. Noting that the energy would not return in time, she had to make it possible to refill the generator with another 150 liters, as the entire reserve had already been used. The equipment was turned off only at the time of refueling, working perfectly after the fuel was replaced.

The hospital regrets what happened that put the lives of several patients at risk and has already requested, this morning, through a letter sent to Uncisal and Equatorial Alagoas, reimbursement for other equipment that was burned during the period of power fluctuation.

EQUATORIAL

Regarding the interruption of electricity supply that affected the Trapiche neighborhood, Equatorial Alagoas regrets what happened and informs that the service has already been reestablished and the Distributor continues to investigate all the details of the occurrence.