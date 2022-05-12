In three days, PE reports third suspected case of severe hepatitis in children of unknown origin | Pernambuco

The third suspected case of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin was reported, this Wednesday (11), in Pernambuco. According to the State Health Department (SES-PE), the patient is a 3-year-old girl who lives in Glória do Goitá, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco. It was the third notification in three consecutive days.

The first suspected case of the disease in the state was recorded on Monday (9). She is a 1 year old child, resident of Toritama, in Agreste.

The second, released on Tuesday (11), belongs to a 14-year-old resident of Salgueiro, in the Sertão. The state said it notified the Ministry of Health of the three cases.

According to SES-PE, the girl was admitted on May 3 to the Instituto de Medicina Integral Professor Fernando Figueira (Imip), in Recife, with fever, increased abdominal volume and jaundice.

In a note, the secretary said that she “continues to be hospitalized in the unit’s infirmary, performing complementary exams and receiving the necessary assistance”.

SES-PE reinforced that the cases are still under investigation, with additional tests being carried out for laboratory analysis of viral hepatitis, agents possibly related to this type of hepatitis and other diseases. The secretariat reported that it is also awaiting new definitions of protocols by the Ministry of Health.

Epidemiological investigations also continue to be carried out in the municipalities where the patients reside.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Pernambuco (Cievs-PE) guided the services so that, in the observation of suspected cases that meet the definitions, they immediately notify them.

Pernambuco registers new suspected case of unknown hepatitis

The first patient with a suspected case of hepatitis of unknown origin, a 1-year-old boy from Toritama, was treated at the Mestre Vitalino Hospital, in Caruaru, and was discharged on Friday (6) (see video above).

The second patient, a 14-year-old teenager from Salgueiro, was hospitalized at the Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in the Cordeiro neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife, and was transferred on Tuesday (10) to the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), in the of Santo Amaro, in the central area of ​​the city.

Scientists investigate suspected cases of acute childhood hepatitis, with unknown cause

Faced with the mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children in Europe and the United States, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Pernambuco (Cievs-PE) issued an alert note guiding the entire health network, including public and private units (see video above).

In case of observation of suspected cases that meet the definitions, health units must notify them immediately.

Notifications of suspected cases must be made by email [email protected] or by telephone (81) 3184-0191 and 99488-4267 (for health professionals).

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday (10) that 348 probable cases of a mysterious hepatitis were recorded in 20 countries.

The disease especially affects children and the analysis of its possible link with the adenovirus and the Covid-19 infection has been accelerated. In Brazil, at least 16 cases are investigated.

Second largest lethal infectious disease in the world, behind only tuberculosis, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver.

In addition to Pernambuco, cases were recorded in Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.

