invite your friends to open an account and earn up to $100

You must have heard of referral programs, right? Basically, they allow users to receive some money or benefit by referring new users to a service or platform. And in the case of PayPal, there is a way you can get up to $100 this way!

What happens if the worker does not redeem the FGTS?

Which, if we convert it to reais at the price of May 10, 2022, would give a total of BRL 513.37. Not bad, huh? So, to learn more about earning value, check it out below!

You are likely to also like:

Three different ways to earn money through the PicPay app

Check out 3 sites to make money working from home

Invite your friends to open a PayPal account and earn up to $100

First of all, it has to be said that PayPal is a secure service, used by millions of people around the world. That’s because it keeps your financial information securely encrypted so you can make payments online without any problem. In addition, you can use your PayPal account at checkout, to skip entering your financial information, or make payments in person with QR codes.

In the case of the “Invite Friends” referral program, you can invite people you know to sign up for a US account with PayPal. So you earn a reward when the friends you invite to join PayPal through the Program sign up and complete a transaction. According to PayPal, it is possible to invite up to ten friends, and thus earn up to US$100.

Finally, if you are the person inviting friends to join PayPal, you are a “referrer” under these terms, and if you are a person receiving an invitation, you are an “arbiter”. You must also disclose the nomination only to acquaintances, friends or family members, and must not publish or distribute your invitation in public places. To know all the rules, go here!

Nubank customer has R$ 27 thousand withdrawn from the account after cell phone theft; crooks altered to the limit of pix

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com