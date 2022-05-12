IO22: Google presents Pixel 6a cell phone with Tensor chip and more affordable price

Within the schedule scheduled for Google I/O 2022, the search giant made its new Pixel 6a mobile official, as an affordable version of its latest family of smartphones. It stands out for also being equipped with Google Tensor, the personalized mobile platform used by the company in its new devices. Check the device details below.

design





Overall, the Pixel 6a retains the visual elements already seen on the mainstream Pixel 6. This means that there is a black block on the back to house the cameras, positioned horizontally, to cut the entire body and divide different shades of the cover. The sides are made of metal, while available colors include three options: Chalk, Charcoal and Sage. The interface has a new updated Material You design, designed to bring more customization to the phone. There is still a hole-shaped notch on the screen and a biometric reader under the display.

hardware and software





The new smartphone from Google comes equipped with the Tensor chip, already known from the Pixel 6 family. It is accompanied by 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The company even introduced a dedicated security component called Titan M2, focused on providing more protection to sensitive user data. The screen is 6.1 inches and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has HDR compatibility and has Gorilla Glass 3 protection against scratches. The sound system is stereo – with two speakers – and comes with dual microphones for audio capture. The Pixel 6a comes with a 4,410 mAh battery that, according to the company, offers autonomy for an entire day. If you activate the energy saving mode (Extreme Battery Saver), the duration can reach 72 hours. The device will still be one of the first devices to get the Android 13 update in the future. According to Google, it will receive five years of updates with security patches. Among the main features of the system is the precision in speech recognition, to improve features such as the built-in recorder, Live Caption and Live Translate – the latter for real-time translation.

cameras





The smartphone comes equipped with two rear cameras and one front camera. In the main set, there is a primary sensor of 12.2 MP and an ultrawide of 12 MP, while on the front the front lens is of 8 MP. Google promises the same performance found in the other models in the family. The list of features includes Real Tone, to accurately represent skin colors; Night Sight, for clear photos in dark places; and Magic Eraser, which lets you erase distractions through Google Photos. This last feature now allows the user to change the color of objects in the scene, without losing their naturalness. On the video side, the notebook will support 4K recording at 60 fps with the main camera. The selfie camera will only be able to shoot in Full HD at 30 fps.

technical specifications









6.1-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 60 Hz rate

Google Tensor mobile platform

Titan M2 security chip

6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

8 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 12.2 MP main sensor 12MP ultrawide sensor

Biometric reader under the screen

WiFi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2

4,410 mAh battery

Android 12 as operating system

















price and availability





The Google Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order on July 21st, with sales starting on July 28th. The cell phone will be sold in the international market for the suggested price of US$ 449 (~R$ 2,290). What did you think of the new Pixel 6a? Share with us your opinion!

